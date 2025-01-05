What Makes Scotch Ale Different From Scottish Ale?

To put things lightly, there's no shortage of beers to choose from these days. Whether you're shopping around for new unique brews to sample or you're searching for that perfect stout to ring in the holidays, you'd be forgiven for feeling inundated with names and terms to the point where it's hard to distinguish one beer from another. This issue can become especially present when you've got a Scotch ale in one hand and a Scottish ale in the other. What's the difference? Is there a difference? While the answers aren't entirely clarifying, they'll shed some light on this conundrum.

In very basic terms, "Scotch ale" and "Scottish ale" meant the same thing at one point in time, but nowadays the label of "Scotch ale" tends to denote a stronger beer whereas "Scottish ale" tends to be given to more session-able ales of the same family. These are typically made in their namesake region, Scotland, but not always. If you see "Scotch-style ale" written on your beer's vessel, you can bet that it's from another region — usually the United States.