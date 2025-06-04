Make Ice Cream Sandwiches So Much Better With These 21 Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... ice cream sandwiches? These delectable frozen treats are essentially an upgraded version of the two-scoop special. Not only do you get the cooling, refreshing frozen dessert in the center, but you also get the delectable texture and flavor contrast from the cookies. It's about as perfect of a bite as you can get, especially on a sweltering summer afternoon.

When most people think of ice cream sandwiches, they likely picture the store-bought ones with the soggy chocolate wafers. While these frozen novelties certainly have a prominent, nostalgic component to them, the ice cream isn't usually the highest quality and the cookies are usually bland — and wicked sticky. If you want to a top-tier ice cream sandwich, you might just have to try making it yourself.

The good news is this dessert is about as easy to make as it is to eat. We curated some tips on how to make mind-blowingly good (yet still simple) ice cream sandwiches, perfect for devouring at any time of year.