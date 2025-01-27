13 Pop-Tart Flavors Ranked Worst To Best

If you need a quick breakfast in the morning, Pop-Tarts are a handheld pastry that you can eat on-the-go. Sure, you can make your own homemade blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tarts, but when you're short on time, just grab a silver-foiled packet of sweetness and head out the door.

Delicious hot or cold, these little pockets of sugary goodness appeal to those with a sweet tooth and come in many flavors. Some of the most popular options include various fruit flavors, both frosted and unfrosted, as well as those with chocolate and fudge. Pop-Tart also takes inspiration from other treats, such as pancakes, cookies, and even ice cream when creating novelty flavors, although these can be a bit harder to find in some stores.

We tried a selection of Pop-Tarts that we picked up from major grocery chains, seeing which ones rose to the top of the breakfast lineup for taste as well as availability. Some of our all-time favorites were still at the top of our list, but a few novelty choices also ended up surprising us with a balanced flavor. We relied on the expertise of our entire family, especially the youngest members, who loved getting to enjoy these sweet breakfast items. As expected, they went for the sweetest and richest options. That being said, we made note of which appealed most to little kids and which hit the right mark for adults, who may be less inclined to go for so much sugar first thing in the morning.