13 Pop-Tart Flavors Ranked Worst To Best
If you need a quick breakfast in the morning, Pop-Tarts are a handheld pastry that you can eat on-the-go. Sure, you can make your own homemade blueberry cheesecake Pop-Tarts, but when you're short on time, just grab a silver-foiled packet of sweetness and head out the door.
Delicious hot or cold, these little pockets of sugary goodness appeal to those with a sweet tooth and come in many flavors. Some of the most popular options include various fruit flavors, both frosted and unfrosted, as well as those with chocolate and fudge. Pop-Tart also takes inspiration from other treats, such as pancakes, cookies, and even ice cream when creating novelty flavors, although these can be a bit harder to find in some stores.
We tried a selection of Pop-Tarts that we picked up from major grocery chains, seeing which ones rose to the top of the breakfast lineup for taste as well as availability. Some of our all-time favorites were still at the top of our list, but a few novelty choices also ended up surprising us with a balanced flavor. We relied on the expertise of our entire family, especially the youngest members, who loved getting to enjoy these sweet breakfast items. As expected, they went for the sweetest and richest options. That being said, we made note of which appealed most to little kids and which hit the right mark for adults, who may be less inclined to go for so much sugar first thing in the morning.
13. Chocolatey chip pancake
The Chocolatey Chip Pancake flavor is a combination of chocolate with flavors of maple syrup. There are chocolate chips inside the Pop-Tart and on top. We expected a stronger taste of chocolate, but it's the maple that really comes through the most. Maple syrup can add warmth and sweetness to everything from eggnog to egg salad, but in this Pop-Tart, it was too much even for our kids, who never turn down sweet treats. Each pack of two tarts is 390 calories and has 30 grams of sugar, which was the highest on the calorie count but surprisingly lower in sugar than most other Pop-Tarts. We only saw this novelty flavor at one store and it comes in a small box of four packs, with two tarts in each pack.
If there was a stronger balance of rich chocolate and syrup flavor, we might like these more. As they are, however, they ended up at the bottom of our list. Considering they are also harder to find, we can confidently say that we're not likely to buy these again.
12. Strawberry milkshake
The Frosted Strawberry Milkshake appealed to our pink-loving daughter who is a fan of sprinkles, which are all over the top of the Pop-Tart. However, the adorably pink pastry didn't live up to the hype, which was the main issue we had with this flavor. The inside is creamy compared to the filling in the strawberry version, which is more like jelly, but we weren't getting the sense that we got all of the milkshake flavors — just a creamy strawberry taste.
It was good but nothing remarkable, earning it a spot toward the bottom of our list. In general, we prefer the jelly filling over the ones like in the strawberry milkshake. We did like that this flavor had less sugar than many other varieties, with just 28 grams per serving. Given its sweet inspiration, this was surprising, but the difference wasn't enough to make us reach for this option a second time. We only saw it at one store and it only comes in the smaller box, so we'd probably not go out of our way to pick this one up again.
11. Frosted wild berry
The Wild Berry Pop-Tart tastes like a combination of strawberry, cherry, and raspberry. If you can't decide which fruit flavor you want, this is a good choice because it hits them all. We're not sure exactly where the bright blue and purple frosting colors come from, but the technicolors didn't stop our kids from reaching for these pastries. The adults weren't as excited, however, which is one reason that this flavor ended up lower on our list. Pop-Tarts aren't known for being that close to nature, but the bright blue was a little off-putting. The frosting was also a bit crumbly, and seeing bits of blue sugar flake off onto our plates didn't help to make the pastry appetizing.
There are 31 grams of sugar in this Pop-Tart, which is right in the middle of packs when it comes to added sugar. We liked the flavor and it was a decent choice as far as added sugar, but we had a hard time getting past the super colorful frosting. The kids also weren't as excited about this choice when they had so many chocolate and fudge options nearby.
10. Frosted hot fudge sundae
If you want to enjoy dessert for breakfast, go with the Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae flavor, but be ready for a sugar rush. This one was very sweet, and the creamy filling was a little unforgettable, especially when compared to some of the other options we tried. However, the chocolate shell paired well with the frosting, sprinkles, and extra drizzle on the top. We liked everything when we considered it on its own, but we were overloaded with sweetness even with just one pastry. Any one of these elements on its own would be a good addition to a Pop-Tart, but together, it was a bit too much.
The Pop-Tart version is more portable than ice cream, though, and includes all of the elements of a sundae, including creamy ice cream-inspired filling, a crispy chocolate shell, colorful sprinkles, and drizzle of hard fudge. Our kids were bigger fans of this Pop-Tart than we were, but even they didn't finish the pack of two. Each serving has 370 calories and 32 grams of sugar.
9. Frosted cookies and crème
The Frosted Cookies and Crème Pop-Tart has a chocolate shell as well as frosting on the top. We expected it to be, super sweet but the rich chocolate pastry portion balanced out the whipped cream-inspired filling and topping. It also had bits of chocolate cookie sprinkled on top, which added a little bit more texture than some of the other flavors. We hesitate to call a Pop-Tart complex, but this flavor had a little more interest than the others, earning it a higher spot on our list than we thought it would.
Each pack of two Pop-Tarts has 36 grams of added sugar, which was the highest of all the options. It's not surprising given how sweet the filling is, but the chocolate outer layer provided a little bit of contrast. It was still pretty sweet, so we'd probably stick with just one if we were to indulge in this flavor.
8. Frosted blueberry
We tend to gravitate toward the fruit flavored Pop-Tarts because the jam-like filling on the inside has a little bit more tart flavor. The Frosted Blueberry is rich and sweet, with a strong berry flavor. The little sugary bits on the outside are multi-colored with blue thrown into the mix, which is one of the distinguishing features that separates this option from other fruit Pop-Tarts if you have a bunch in a pile. It doesn't impact the taste, but does make it easier to identify this flavor.
The downside of this option is that the jelly in the middle of the Pop-Tart can get messy and stain. However, the taste is delicious and sweet, and it's an option we would pick up again. You can get the blueberry along with frosted strawberry and cherry in a variety pack at some stores. This is a nice way to get a little bit of variety in your Pop-Tart lineup with just one purchase. It's also lets you get a few different types in case people in your family all have their own preferences. The blueberry version has 30 grams of added sugar, which is right in line with other fruit flavors.
7. Frosted chocolate fudge
Chocolate on chocolate defines this Pop-Tart flavor. The Frosted Chocolate Fudge pastry has creamy fudge filling, plus a chocolate shell and chocolate frosting on the outside. It's super sweet and rich, so be ready to indulge your sweet tooth if you go with this option. We liked the subtle difference between the chocolate outside and fudge inside, although it was hard to notice it unless we were really analyzing every bite.
If you're giving this treat to young children, watch for messy hands and faces. A quick wipe-down is typically in order for us if we go with chocolate fudge. You might also want to split the pack of two into single Pop-Tarts to prevent a really big sugar rush. This flavor was one of our kids' favorites, which is why it ended up surpassing others on our list that we adults preferred. Each pack of two has 32 grams of added sugar, which wasn't as much as we expected based on the taste, but still quite a bit for breakfast.
6. Unfrosted strawberry
There aren't as many unfrosted options from Pop-Tart, but the popular strawberry flavor is a good one to pick. This rose to the top of our list for the adults, who preferred it over some of the options loaded with sugar. Surprisingly, it still had 25 grams of added sugar, which is low for a Pop-Tart but high compared to many other breakfast options.
It's like a sweeter version of toast and jam, especially when you pop it in the toaster to warm the Pop-Tart. You can always add your own frosting or powdered sugar over the top if you really want that extra sugary breakfast. We like to drizzle a little bit of hot fudge and top it with our own sprinkles for special birthday breakfasts because we can add custom designs and celebratory messages.
As-is, this is our go-to choice to eat in the car. It's less messy than those with icing or sprinkles on the top and tends to keep intact better, resulting in fewer (although still some) crumbs.
5. Frosted strawberry
The Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tart narrowly rose above its unfrosted neighbor because it had wider appeal among our household. It has the same jelly filling, but includes a hard frosting shell and small colorful bits sprinkled on top. The sugary sprinkles do not include blue, which is the only thing other than the filling separating this flavor from the Frosted Blueberry version. You can find it alongside the blueberry and cherry versions in a variety pack or pick it up in a small or large box. Each two-Pop-Tart pack has 30 grams of added sugar.
This is one of the easiest Pop-Tart flavors to find, which gets it high marks in our book. We rely on Pop-Tarts for their convenience, so being able to find them at multiple stores without making any special trips is a must. The Frosted Strawberry flavor is also tasty hot or cold and appeals to a lot of people. If this Pop-Tart were attending a high school reunion, they'd probably be voted "most likely to still be liked by the majority of the class."
4. Frosted banana bread
We weren't expecting to enjoy the Frosted Banana Bread Pop-Tart as much as we did, but from the first bite, it was a delicious blend of sweet and warm spice. The pastry shell is similar to a graham cracker and works well with the banana filling. It also has a banana-flavored frosting on the outside. We're not exactly sure how Pop-Tart pulled it off, but it does taste exactly like a sweet banana bread that we'd make at home. Pop it in the toaster and you'll enjoy the smell wafting from your kitchen as well as the tasty flavor. It's on the side for added sugar with 34 grams in each two-tart pack.
The Banana Bread flavor can be a little bit harder to track down, but it's worth it for the balanced flavor of sweet and rich. We only saw it at a couple of stores and then only in the small box of four packs. This is the only novelty flavor that we'd go out of our way to get.
3. Frosted s'mores
If you're craving the combination of graham cracker, chocolate, and marshmallow characteristic of s'mores, we highly recommend the S'mores Pop-Tarts. They're the only option that we found with a dual-flavor filling, which is one reason they ended up so high on our list. The other was the taste, which was just like a s'more and appealed to both kids and adults. The inside of these Pop-Tarts have marshmallows and chocolate, while the pastry shell brings in the slightly spiced taste of graham crackers plus chocolate frosting. Each pack has 33 grams of added sugar, which was one of the higher ones on our list, but it was right in line with the other dessert-inspired flavors.
They're a particular favorite of young Pop-Tart lovers, who think it's fun to get dessert for breakfast. When given the option between this Pop-Tart and other dessert-themed tarts, like the Cookies & Crème and Hot Fudge Sundae, this was the more popular one in the end. The others got a lot of attention at first, but the s'mores was the only one that actually got eaten to the last crumb.
2. Frosted brown sugar cinnamon
For a Pop-Tart with a little more warm depth, try the Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor. It has a smooth frosting on the top instead of the sprinkled variety. The filling is somewhere between a jelly and a frosting, but it's loaded with sugar and cinnamon. Each set of tarts has 30 grams of sugar, which is similar to other popular options like the Frosted Strawberry.
This was our favorite Pop-Tart to eat heated. At room temperature, it's good, but nothing special. When we popped it in the toaster on a medium setting, however, it warmed the filling and made it absolutely delicious. This takes a little extra time, but we promise it's worth the effort. This one is also pretty easy to find at grocery stores, including discount retailers like Aldi, where you can save a little bit on the pack of 12 pastries. It was a toss-up between this flavor and the S'mores for the second spot in our ranking, but the warm cinnamon taste gave this one the tiniest edge.
1. Frosted cherry
A longtime top choice in our family is the Frosted Cherry Pop-Tart flavor. It has the same tart and sweet taste of cherry pie, plus a little hint of crunch thanks to the sugar bits on top of the frosting. Unlike the Frosted Strawberry and Blueberry, the frosting on top is light pink with reddish-pink sugar crystals. Like the other fruit options, it has 30 grams of added sugar and is available in small, large, or variety boxes.
Like most Pop-Tarts, it's sweet, but the tart cherry jelly filling balances things out a little better, helping it appeal to both adults and kids. This tart element is unique to the cherry flavor and what earned it the coveted top spot in our ranking. Even when we taste-tested multiple types of Pop-Tarts side-by-side, this flavor still reigned supreme. It's like eating a portable cherry pie for breakfast and tastes great cold or warm.
Methodology
We tried all of the Pop-Tart flavors side-by-side to see which ones were the tastiest. We considered flavor of the pastry itself, as well as toppings and portability. Some of the flavors were harder to track down in the store, which made us less likely to seek them out, especially if they weren't on the top of our list for flavor. Fortunately, most of our favorites are also customer favorites and kept on the shelves of numerous grocery stores and sold in larger packs. The novelty flavors were fun, but weren't always varieties that we would go out of our way to get.
Pop-Tarts tend to be high in sugar, which we considered in our rankings. While we wouldn't classify these breakfast tarts as healthy, some flavors did have less sugar than others. Our favorites ended up being those that had something special about them, whether it was a two-flavor filling, warm spices, or tart taste. The Pop-Tarts that stood out got our attention and made us want to take another bite.