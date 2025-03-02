The Clever Tip That Makes Assembling Ice Cream Sandwiches A Breeze

We don't often get around to making ourselves ice cream sandwiches at home. Usually, if there are fresh, chewy chocolate chip cookies to be had or pints of the best store-bought ice cream in the fridge, we consider ourselves content. Plus, ice cream sandwiches, while delicious, are both time consuming to make and messy to eat. But the Internet is ever-industrious and enterprising cooks have found a few viral tips to seriously hack the ice cream sandwich conundrum.

The messiest, most time-consuming issue when prepping for show-stopping sandwiches is the consistency of your ice cream. Cookies can be baked and cooled or purchased. The ice cream has to loosen up enough to be scooped up, spread out, or cajoled into shape by a cookie cutter before being placed between two cookies. It then has to firm up substantially again before you can eat it — otherwise you'll get more ice cream down your shirt than in your mouth.

The good news is that you can avoid much of this hassle by cutting straight into a pint of frozen ice cream, paper carton and all. Yes, we're serious. As long as your knife is sharp enough and you use enough careful, downward force, you'll get perfectly round discs of ice cream that are primed and ready to fill a sandwich.