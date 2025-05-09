6 Store-Bought Pound Cakes, Ranked Worst To Best

Close your eyes and think of your favorite dessert. Is it a golden brown, extra chewy chocolate chip cookie or the perfect red velvet cake? While there are a lot of options for what it can be, I can probably guess what it's not: a pound cake.

A humble dessert, the classic pound cake got its name from its simple recipe: a pound each of butter, sugar, eggs, and flour, all tossed into a loaf pan and baked until golden. It's one of the nostalgic cakes you probably forgot existed, seeing as there aren't a lot of exciting or novel flavors milling about. But it is versatile; there's a lot that you can do to pound cake to either influence its flavor, like adding booze and citrus zest, or repurpose it entirely, like by grilling and serving it with berry compote. It's humble, it's homey, and it's nothing if not reliable.

You don't even have to try to make your own pound cake at home, as there are many options available to purchase at your local grocery store. I, a diligent and halfway-decent home baker, took a trip to a few local stores to purchase, taste, and rank several pound cake options. The cakes that ranked the highest have the proper density and tight crumb that pound cake is known for as well as a flavor that is balanced and not overwhelmingly cloying.