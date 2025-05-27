13 Mexican Desserts Everyone Should Try At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When many people think of Mexican cuisine, they think of savory eats like tacos, tortas, and seafood. However, sweet treats are also very much a part of the culinary landscape. In nearly every city and town in Mexico, you can find panaderías stocked with sugary pan dulces and street vendors frying up fresh churros. Desserts show up all over the place, and not just at the end of a meal, but also as snacks, breakfast, or something to enjoy with coffee. Some sweet treats are tied to specific holidays and celebrations, while others are the kind of thing you might grab on a walk home. And like the rest of Mexican cooking, there's a ton of variety depending on where you are.

I've lived in Mexico for several years now, and while I expected to fall in love with the huge variety of tacos (which I did), I didn't realize how much I'd come to appreciate the sweets as well. Some were familiar, like popsicle-style paletas and tres leches cake, but a lot were completely new to me. Over the years, I've tried dozens of Mexican desserts, including homemade classics and regional specialties that aren't always easy to find outside the country. Here are 13 that I think everyone should try at least once.