15 Easy Upgrades That Transform Boxed Brownies

Bakers should look at a brownie box mix not as a dirty secret but as a rich springboard for numerous sweet opportunities. The hard, nit-picky side of baking is taken care of for you (measuring and ingredient sourcing), while the fun part (mixing, baking, and eating) is left for you to enjoy.

As a former managing editor at a baking magazine, I was always expected to make everything from scratch, but I still tried my hand at plenty of experimental box mix brownies. I loved the freedom it gave me to use up miscellaneous ingredients without messing up the base recipe, and it certainly made supplying food for a party much easier. Of course, you need to make sure you're investing in the right boxed mix to begin with.

In my professional experience, I've long been a fan of three basic brownie box mixes: Duncan Hines Chewy Fudge Brownie (classic crowd-pleaser), Ghirardelli Double Chocolate (rich and sweet), and Trader Joe's Brownie Truffle Baking Mix (decadent and sophisticated). Notably, only the Trader Joe's mix calls for using melted butter rather than vegetable oil, which makes a big difference in my book. If you want similar results, just consider swapping the oil for butter with your preferred mix.