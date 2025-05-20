Leftover Biscuits Are The Simple Strawberry Shortcake Base You Didn't Know You Needed

Those leftover biscuits from breakfast, or the night before? They're actually perfect for a quick and lazy take on strawberry shortcake, even if they weren't made with dessert in mind. Shortcake biscuits and the usual buttermilk biscuits aren't the same thing. But the biscuits you've already got will do just fine if you tweak them a little.

Classic shortcake biscuits are usually made with cream instead of buttermilk. They're denser, lightly sweet, and designed to hold juicy fruit and soft whipped cream without falling apart. On the other hand, your average buttermilk biscuit is flakier, saltier, and more savory. They're better for fried chicken or breakfast, not dessert. But that doesn't mean they can't cross over.

The first thing you want to do is slice your leftover biscuits in half and toast them. This gives your strawberries something sturdy to sit on. If the biscuit's extra savory, sprinkle a bit of sugar on top or give it a drizzle of honey for some sweetness. Then, go in with your strawberries (slice and toss them in sugar till they get all juicy), and top with whipped cream. Stack it up, and voila! Now you've got a quick and easy-to-make dessert without even turning on the oven. It's the kind of shortcut that makes you look like you planned it, even if you didn't, and it tastes as good as it looks too.