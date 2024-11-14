The Italian Ice Cream Sandwich You Can Also Eat For Breakfast

When you realize that eating ice cream sandwiches for breakfast is not only common, but supremely logical in Sicily, Italy, it's likely that you'll regret, at least for a few minutes, that you weren't born on an island near the tip of the Big Boot. Known as "brioche con gelato," these ice cream sandwiches forgo the cookies that form the base and the lid of the American ice cream sandwich, and instead, substitute a puff-topped brioche bun in the cookies' place.

Fortunately, the switcheroo isn't as illogical as it seems. Although it's often used as a hamburger bun on this side of the Pond, brioche is more of a sweet bread. It falls into the category of pastry breads called "Viennoiserie," and boasts cream, egg, butter, and most importantly for our purposes here, sugar as ingredients. It's kinda like a fluffy scone, only with fewer flakes on the crust.

While its sweetness may just be the ticket to achieving that perfect mix of umami and saccharine when you're cooking your favorite hamburger recipe, it also makes the bread an excellent candidate for a Sicilian-style ice cream sandwich. And given that in that part of the Mediterranean, it gets up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter in the summertime, the Sicilians, in their infinite wisdom, figured out a way to not only work in an Italian sweet treat — gelato — into breakfast, but to beat the morning heat at the same time.