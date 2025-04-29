13 Desserts To Make Using Store-Bought Donuts

Sometimes, the easiest way to upgrade any food is to change its shape. One of the things you probably didn't know your waffle maker could do is easily transform the flavor and texture of your store-bought donuts. This hack is particularly useful for day-old donuts that could use a little crispiness. It should only be used for yeast donuts (like the classic glazed variety) rather than cake donuts. Yeast donuts will compress better in the iron, which will give you a slightly airy and light texture. The glaze on the outside of the donut will also caramelize as it cooks. However, it is important to always keep an eye on these donuts as they're pressing, as the hot sugar can burn relatively quickly. You'll only need to leave the donuts in the iron for about two minutes, though it may vary based on the size and brand of your waffle maker.

Your donut waffles can be used for so many things, dessert and breakfast included. You can make your breakfast sandwich a salty-sweet paradise with this simple swap or serve them with a drizzle of maple syrup and pat of butter. Since the donuts are flattened, they are also easier to adorn with toppings and eat as toast. If you're craving a midnight snack, try swiping a layer of Nutella on your glazed donut waffles and relish every bite in the dim backlight of your fridge.