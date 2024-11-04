You Don't Need To Bake Your Cookies The Next Time You Make Ice Cream Sandwiches

You've probably snuck a spoonful or two of cookie dough from the mixing bowl before baking it, but, as most of us know, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration actually advises against consuming raw batters and doughs. Not only are uncooked eggs dangerous, but raw flour can also cause illnesses. Luckily, it's possible to safely mimic the consistency and sweet, buttery flavor of cookie dough without the addition of eggs, and flour can be quickly heated in the microwave or oven before incorporating it into your dough to kill any sneaky bacteria hiding within.

While part of the pleasure of swiping a taste of pre-baked cookie dough is that it makes for a quick bite, there's still some wait time involved in putting together ice cream sandwiches with cookie dough. After making your dough, it'll need to be chilled before slicing it into squares or cutting it out with cookie cutters so it maintains your intended shape — one of the perks of using cookie dough is that it's even easier to create any shape of sandwich you want, as baked cookies can spread and lose their shape unpredictably in the oven.

The wait for this playful treat is completely worth it, though, and you can experiment with different cookie dough recipes and ice cream flavors to create your own personal favorite treat. For example, try double-chocolate cookie dough with mint-chip ice cream, peanut-butter cookie dough with cookies-and-cream ice cream, or birthday-cake cookie dough with vanilla ice cream. Anything goes!