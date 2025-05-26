Rice Krispies Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Superior — If You Use This Simple Tip
Hot sun beating down on you, melty ice cream dripping onto your sticky fingers, no cares in the world; many of the best nostalgic summer memories look a little like this. There's just something about a frozen treat in the summer months that makes childhood whimsy re-enter your body. Sure, you could go for something a little more adult by making a refreshing boozy beer sorbet, but if you want something tamer — and better to share with your kids — try adding some pizzazz to the typical ice cream sandwich by using Rice Krispies treats on either side.
The idea isn't totally novel; Kellogg's released a three-pack of the sandwiches in early 2025. But for close to $8 a pack, the cost can quickly add up. Luckily, they're super simple to DIY. Making gooey, chewy Rice Krispies treats at home only requires a few ingredients (puffed rice cereal, marshmallows, and a little bit of butter) and only has a few steps. One sandwich-making step that you should absolutely be sure not to skip is sufficiently freezing your ice cream until it's hard before assembly, so that it doesn't melt all over while you're stacking your sandwiches.
Crafting the superior ice cream sandwich
When you're making these sandwiches, you can either add a scoop of ice cream in between pre-cut Rice Krispies or assemble it all in a big brownie pan. For the latter, spread a layer of ice cream in between two homemade Rice Krispies layers, freeze it for about four hours, then cut into squares. Either way, the treats can then be wrapped individually in parchment paper and stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two weeks.
In case you're worried that too much time in the freezer makes the typically soft Rice Krispies treats become rock hard, let us assuage your concerns. Online reviewers who have tested the idea say the treats get a little more chewy, but stays totally biteable. Speaking of biteable, the regular dimensions of Rice Krispies might result in some quite-thick sandwiches, so consider making your Krispies layers thinner. Or, if you'd rather use store bought Rice Krispies treats, try cutting them in half lengthwise for a more manageable sandwich.
Once you've mastered the basics, the possibilities are endless. Think about flavors that go well with marshmallows: Maybe you want to do chocolate ice cream, or graham cracker ice cream, and dip the whole sandwich in melted chocolate to pull together s'more-adjacent flavors. There are also all sorts of mix-ins you can use to make mind-blowing Rice Krispies treats variations, from lavender to pumpkin, making the treat versatile enough that you can create flavor combos to match the vibe far beyond the summer months.