Rice Krispies Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Superior — If You Use This Simple Tip

When you're making these sandwiches, you can either add a scoop of ice cream in between pre-cut Rice Krispies or assemble it all in a big brownie pan. For the latter, spread a layer of ice cream in between two homemade Rice Krispies layers, freeze it for about four hours, then cut into squares. Either way, the treats can then be wrapped individually in parchment paper and stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two weeks.

In case you're worried that too much time in the freezer makes the typically soft Rice Krispies treats become rock hard, let us assuage your concerns. Online reviewers who have tested the idea say the treats get a little more chewy, but stays totally biteable. Speaking of biteable, the regular dimensions of Rice Krispies might result in some quite-thick sandwiches, so consider making your Krispies layers thinner. Or, if you'd rather use store bought Rice Krispies treats, try cutting them in half lengthwise for a more manageable sandwich.

Once you've mastered the basics, the possibilities are endless. Think about flavors that go well with marshmallows: Maybe you want to do chocolate ice cream, or graham cracker ice cream, and dip the whole sandwich in melted chocolate to pull together s'more-adjacent flavors. There are also all sorts of mix-ins you can use to make mind-blowing Rice Krispies treats variations, from lavender to pumpkin, making the treat versatile enough that you can create flavor combos to match the vibe far beyond the summer months.