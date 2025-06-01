11 Surefire Ways To Maximize Your Kitchen Counter Space

Not many of us are blessed with home kitchens with ample counter space. What's more, it feels like the more adept you become in the kitchen, the more kitchen tools and gadgets you accumulate. Unfortunately, cooking at home is much less appealing when you have to rearrange your kitchen to find the needed surface area to cook. If that struggle sounds all too familiar, it might be time to get creative with your small kitchen. Luckily, there are some strategies you can employ to make the best use of your kitchen counter space.

"Kitchen counters are where form meets function, and where clutter is most likely to accumulate. But maximizing counter space isn't about having less — it's about making smarter use of what you have," says Rachel Blindauer, Interior and Product Designer. So if you want to maximize your kitchen counter space, tackling clutter and being very picky about what earns a spot on your counters are the first steps in your kitchen transformation.

That doesn't mean you have to purge everything (although it may be tempting to do so). "The goal isn't minimalism for its own sake. It's to create a countertop that supports the way you actually live and cook—fluidly, beautifully, and with room to breathe," explains Blindauer. So set aside an afternoon to tackle your counters and use these expert tips to optimize your space.