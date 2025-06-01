11 Surefire Ways To Maximize Your Kitchen Counter Space
Not many of us are blessed with home kitchens with ample counter space. What's more, it feels like the more adept you become in the kitchen, the more kitchen tools and gadgets you accumulate. Unfortunately, cooking at home is much less appealing when you have to rearrange your kitchen to find the needed surface area to cook. If that struggle sounds all too familiar, it might be time to get creative with your small kitchen. Luckily, there are some strategies you can employ to make the best use of your kitchen counter space.
"Kitchen counters are where form meets function, and where clutter is most likely to accumulate. But maximizing counter space isn't about having less — it's about making smarter use of what you have," says Rachel Blindauer, Interior and Product Designer. So if you want to maximize your kitchen counter space, tackling clutter and being very picky about what earns a spot on your counters are the first steps in your kitchen transformation.
That doesn't mean you have to purge everything (although it may be tempting to do so). "The goal isn't minimalism for its own sake. It's to create a countertop that supports the way you actually live and cook—fluidly, beautifully, and with room to breathe," explains Blindauer. So set aside an afternoon to tackle your counters and use these expert tips to optimize your space.
Declutter items you no longer need
"One of the most overlooked steps towards greater space is decluttering," says Seymen Usta, Founder, Interior Organizer and Designer. That's why decluttering is the first task on this list; the rest of the tips here won't be as helpful if you are trying to find space for every item without assessing if it really needs to remain on the counter. These items should be the first to go when decluttering your kitchen. Think of that counter space as prime real estate and be uncompromising in deciding what gets to live there.
Appliances are usually the biggest space wasters. Usta notes that it's fine to keep the ones you use day-to-day on the counter, like your coffee maker or toaster. However, he warns that it is all too common for appliances that get used less frequently, like slow cookers, mixers, and juicers, to take up much-needed counter space. If you can, move those appliances to a cabinet, pantry, or cart. After you tackle the appliances, you can move onto smaller items like utensils, spice jars, and more.
As you declutter, Rachel Blindauer suggests that you think of your kitchen space in zones. "Divide the counter into purpose-driven zones (prep, serve, coffee, etc.) and be ruthless about what stays. Anything that doesn't serve that zone gets tucked away." Not only does this help free up counter space, but it can make cooking easier, too, since the utensils and tools you need will be within arms reach.
Corral and contain any loose items on your counter
Another reason your kitchen counters are crowded is that clutter accumulates quickly when items don't have a "home." Ria Safford, Professional Organizer and Command Brand Ambassador recommends that you contain items that will be living on the counter to create a true home for them, ultimately giving your countertops a much more clean and organized feel.
To get started on corralling loose utensils and other small items, it might be helpful to buy a few different utensil holders to keep everything contained. According to Diane Greenhalgh, a professional organizer and owner of Tiny to the Max, you can also consider placing items together on a pretty tray or cutting board. While you find a home for your utensils, consider how frequently you are actually using each one and rehome ones that aren't used day-to-day in cabinets or drawers. This can also be a good time to get rid of items that are worn out or duplicates.
Once you have your utensil collection pared down, corral them together by task (ie. place cooking utensils near the stove or baking tools near the pantry). In some cases, sorting by size can also be helpful.
Use risers to maximize vertical space
One of the easiest ways to add more space to your countertops for things like spices and bottles is to buy a few shelf risers or tiered platforms. While it may feel like an oxymoron to be adding something to your counters, risers can be helpful space makers. "I love to use risers to take advantage of vertical space. You can elevate items while also utilizing the space below for storing items," says Ria Safford. They are also budget-friendly and don't require power tools. You also won't the risk of annoying your landlord by adding holes to your walls like you would while installing wall-mounted shelves.
Per Rachel Blidauer, "A tall, narrow riser can double your surface area without encroaching on workspace. I often use tiered platforms—especially in corners—for mugs, pantry staples, or produce." Not only are shelf-risers handy, but they come in an endless variety of materials, colors, and sizes so you find one that will fit your counter and your aesthetic. Another perk is that, unlike wall shelves, they are easily movable in case you want to rearrange things as your needs change.
Replace your bulky dish rack with a collapsible version
Dish-drying racks can be big, bulky and (let's be honest) an eyesore, too. However, once dishes are dried and put away, there's no need for the rack to be taking up precious counter real estate all the time. The good news is that there are plenty of other options for dish-drying racks that will save you much-needed counter space when they aren't in use.
For example, look into purchasing a collapsible dish rack. "Unlike traditional drying racks, collapsible dish racks won't occupy valuable counter area, and instead, can be stored away when not in use, allowing workspaces to remain clutter-free and functional" says Seymen Usta. If you can't find a foldable dish rack to suit your kitchen space, you could also try an over-the-sink dish rack. Lior Kahana, Operations Manager at 123 Remodeling, often recommends this option since they can create extra drying space without sacrificing any counter at all. These ones are great since they can be rolled up and stored in a cabinet. You could also opt for a drying mat, per Diane Greenhalgh. They make a great option for those who only have a few things that need hand washing.
Take advantage of space on your kitchen walls and backsplash
Don't overlook the potential of making use of simple organizational solutions on your kitchen walls and backsplash when decluttering your kitchen counters. "Vertical storage is the optimal method, putting the most frequently accessed items on shelves, racks, or hooks in lieu of cluttering the counter" says Seymen Usta. If you aren't feeling confident enough in your DIY skills to add shelves, start small. "You can also hang things, like hanging cooking utensils from hooks near the stove or a magnetic strip for knives instead of a knife block. You can also hang your pretty heat trivets on the wall as decor when not in use," suggests Diane Greehalgh.
Your walls aren't the only place to hang hooks either. "In the same vein, under the cabinets, utensils, cups, or pots can be stored in hooks or racks, making the most of underutilized spaces," recommends Usta. When you've utilized other options and still need storage space, it's time to use shelves to add counter space. If you're looking for an alternative to shelves, a pegboard wall is an affordable way to add kitchen storage, and these boards are highly customizable. A pegboard wall can be an all-in-one spot for adding hooks, baskets, and more to organize everything from utensils to pots and pans. Need one more idea? Buy a magnetic rack or canisters for your spice collection and attach them to your fridge for a spice-storage hack that actually works.
Buy multi-use appliances
When you have a small kitchen with limited storage, you need to be more selective about what tools and appliances you bring home. After all, how often are you really going to use that bulky pasta press or ice cream maker? Of course, it's easier said than done since there are so many cool and trendy kitchen gadgets that promise to make cooking a little easier.
Small, uni-task kitchen appliances are some of the worst offenders when it comes to hogging precious counter space. If you have the money, it can be worth investing in items like a multi-cooker. These all-in-one appliances can pressure cook, slow roast, bake, saute, and make yogurt –- potentially replacing a variety of other gadgets. With one tool that can do it all, you can save tons of space that would otherwise be used on individual appliances for each task.
That's not the only example of a multipurpose kitchen tool, either. For example, there are collapsible colanders that can be used as a steamer basket and trivet. Immersion blenders are another handy tool that do much more than just blend soups; a good one can replace a traditional blender or food processor, saving you that valuable counter real estate.
Use a lazy susan
Deep kitchen counters are great for adding more square footage for storage and prep space. However, they also provide ample opportunities for smaller items to get lost and forgotten since they are out of reach. Enter the lazy Susan turntable –- a simple rotating tray that can corral small or like items into one place so your counters look more streamlined. "A turntable is a great way to contain your everyday cooking oils and spices in a way that also looks nice and intentional," says Safford. Reducing visual clutter is just as important as gaining counter space in small kitchens.
Rachel Blindauer says that the lazy Susan is also particularly helpful for kitchens that have deep corners or awkward spaces since they create access without chaos. With just a quick turn of the lazy Susan, anything that used to live in that corner is much more accessible. Not only does that mean it is more likely to be used and no longer wasting space, but it can help you avoid buying duplicates since it will be much easier to see what you have on hand at any given time.
Create more prep space at your sink or the stovetop
Lack of prep space for chopping is one of the biggest headaches for those with limited counter space. The good news is that you can create more horizontal space by using the area over your sink and stove. This is a handy option for those who can't add a kitchen cart or movable island to gain more horizontal space. "One of the best ways to build [an] instant counter area is putting a cutting board on the sink. A fitted board that fits onto the sink turns it into a preparation center, adding extra work surface without committing the area for a permanent fixture," explains Seymen Usta.
If you can't find a cutting board that fits snugly over your sink, you can also find something similar for your stovetop. Depending on how much space you want to chop, you can find boards that can fit over just two burners of the stove or all four. Of course, you can't be using the stovetop at the same time that you have the cover on – a sacrifice you'll have to make for more prep space. Once you are done with your prep work, you can easily stash the board away and use your sink or stove once again.
Create an appliance garage
Eliminating visual clutter is an easy way to make your small kitchen feel larger. Corralling items into a utensil crock or lazy Susan are two ways to address that clutter. Another one suggested by our experts was an appliance "garage". Small appliances are a big contributor to visual clutter in the kitchen due to their size and honestly, most aren't that pretty to look at. Hence, the appeal of the appliance garage. "I'm big on appliance garages, which are those little hideaway cabinets that keep your toaster or kettle out of sight but still close at hand. Heaps of people make the mistake of keeping all of their appliances out in the open, when really, they don't have to be!" says Angie Kreller, interior designer at Yabby.
To make sure you have enough space in your "garage", you'll want to assess which appliances deserve a spot. In most cases, you'll want to use it for appliances that get day-to-day use like a toaster or kettle. In addition, some people like to use their appliance garage as a coffee station. That way, you can have your coffee maker and accessories like the grinder and storage container for the coffee beans all in one place and then hide it away when not in use.
Optimize cabinet door storage
We already talked about taking advantage of unused vertical space in your kitchen along the walls and backsplash, but there's another space saving opportunity hiding in your cabinets. "Installing hanging organizers in cabinet doors is an excellent way for keeping spices, measuring cups, or cleaning supplies from cluttering countertops and drawers," says Seymen Usta. Even better, install these organizers close to where you'll need them; putting your spice jars and oil in the cabinets near the stove means they're still in arms reach but no longer taking up counter space.
You can also use the cabinet door under your kitchen sink to wrangle the soap, sponges, and brushes that usually live on the counter. For example, Ria Safford suggests installing a sponge caddy because they are perfect for applying to the inside of the under-sink cabinet and storing your sink tools. "No more cluttered countertop around the sink!"
Invest in a rolling kitchen cart
Installing more cabinets or a kitchen island may be a dream, but in the meantime, you can add more storage and horizontal prep surface to your kitchen with a rolling kitchen cart, a kitchen island alternative perfect for small spaces. While more of an investment up front than the other options on this list, it's well worth the cost. "The kitchen roll cart serves as storage as well as additional preparation surface, creating an adjustable area for chopping, building plates, or eating," says Seymen Usta. They come in a variety of styles too so you can find one that matches your needs and style. The stainless steel ones are popular but you could also buy one made from solid wood that can be painted to match your cabinetry.
Many of these carts come with shelves or even drawers which can help you hide away clutter from your counter tops – doubling the potential space saving. Another perk of the kitchen cart is that most of them come on wheels. "It acts as a portable prep station and can be moved aside when not in use" says Lior Kahana. If you aren't looking for more prep space, you can also use these rolling carts to store appliances like the microwave, blender, crockpot, or coffee maker so they aren't living on your counter anymore.