How Martha Stewart Adds More Counterspace To Tiny Kitchens

Space is always at a premium in the kitchen, especially for those lacking square footage. However, tiny kitchens don't have to be hopeless when it comes to counter space, at least not if Martha Stewart has anything to say about it.

According to Stewart, her trick for getting more counter space is to utilize shelving, not just your cabinets, to organize your kitchen and give yourself more room to work with. Not only will this give you a space to store things off your counter while proudly showing off your collection of uncommon spices, but it will also make what you need easily accessible without having to dig through a cabinet. Better still, you don't need to go out and hire a contractor to install shelves for you (unless you want to) because there are plenty of easy-to-install shelves online.

For example, Homeforia Farmhouse Floating Shelves come in several colors and sizes and can be staggered on a wall or set up under cabinets. Similarly, there are options like Richer House's Rustic Wood Shelves that come in smaller sizes but can be good for things like spices, different types of salt, and oils. Shelves like these can keep what you need within arm's reach, all without taking up precious counter space.