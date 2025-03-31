This Kitchen Island Alternative Is Absolutely Perfect For Small Spaces

To find which island works best for your needs, first consider how much available space you have. If the area is extra tight, then opt for something like the Home Aesthetics Rolling Kitchen Island Cart, which is just under three feet long and comes with drawers and open shelf space. Plus, it's wood-toned, so it matches almost any kitchen space. For a larger alternative, the Green Party Kitchen Island might work better; it comes in a variety of colors, and it has fully enclosed drawers and a cabinet, so you won't have to focus much on your storage presentation. Because it has plenty of storage, you can add even more counter space to tiny kitchens by stashing away items that are usually left out, which will make your kitchen feel much bigger.

Another option is to install wheels on a small table you already own by purchasing a caster wheel set. This is even more affordable than a mobile island. Depending on what type of prep space you're looking for, you might also consider buying something like this Atelicf's all stainless steel prep table, which is what you would see in a professional kitchen. These are great for cutting and preparing food and even have storage space underneath, though they likely won't match the aesthetics of every kitchen. If you go this route and it doesn't have wheels, a caster wheel kit would fix that.