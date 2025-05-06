This Simple Solution Makes It Way Easier To Store Dishes In A Small Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maximizing the space in your kitchen can feel like an insurmountable task. The counters aren't deep enough, the drawers don't open all the way, your island is too small ... maybe you don't even have an island. Even if you do happen to have a larger, more spacious kitchen area, it's easy to accumulate clutter with lots of pots and pans and dishes. But fear not, for there is a simple way to maximize storage space and it uses a part of the kitchen you may not think to use too often: The wall.

That's right, the wall in your kitchen can be a great, unexpected place to store cups, dishes, and other containers. One of the best ways to do that is to purchase or make a rack that can hang on the wall. Depending on the amount of space you have, you could even make the shelf larger, with two or more levels to store items on and an old-fashioned Lazy Susan for more effective storage space if they're wide enough. You can put the shelves wherever you want, whether that be next to the fridge, beside the breadbox in front of the backsplash, or across from the pantry; the possibilities are endless.