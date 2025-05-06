This Simple Solution Makes It Way Easier To Store Dishes In A Small Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Maximizing the space in your kitchen can feel like an insurmountable task. The counters aren't deep enough, the drawers don't open all the way, your island is too small ... maybe you don't even have an island. Even if you do happen to have a larger, more spacious kitchen area, it's easy to accumulate clutter with lots of pots and pans and dishes. But fear not, for there is a simple way to maximize storage space and it uses a part of the kitchen you may not think to use too often: The wall.
That's right, the wall in your kitchen can be a great, unexpected place to store cups, dishes, and other containers. One of the best ways to do that is to purchase or make a rack that can hang on the wall. Depending on the amount of space you have, you could even make the shelf larger, with two or more levels to store items on and an old-fashioned Lazy Susan for more effective storage space if they're wide enough. You can put the shelves wherever you want, whether that be next to the fridge, beside the breadbox in front of the backsplash, or across from the pantry; the possibilities are endless.
Choosing a storage rack for your kitchen
As with many household items, you can purchase the rack from a store or make one yourself. Of course, purchasing the item from a store can be an easier option if don't know how to use power tools. But which one should you buy? For a more budget-friendly option, consider the two Phunaya floating shelves for about $25 that come with a paper towel holder. Or, if you'd like something with a bit more girth, try the HollyHome wall-mounted kitchen sideboard to keep your dishes safer for about $110.
If DIY-ing is more your style, you can certainly build your own wall-mounted dish storage using your favorite wood and some power tools. You can even affix some hooks to the bottom as some extra pan or mug storage and, if you DIY your own dish rack, you can customize it and add whatever works best for your kitchen. You can even shortcut the DIY project a bit and use some of the best IKEA storage items for a more organized kitchen as additives. Or, once the shelves are built, use this cheap Dollar Store office organizer to maximize the space even further. Whatever you decide to do, keep in mind how handy your wall space is next time you're noticing how little storage space you have in your kitchen.