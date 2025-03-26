The Affordable Way To Add More Storage Space To A Tiny Kitchen
Sometimes charming homes come with small kitchen spaces — and that's perfectly okay! If you're a foodie with a tiny cooking space, short on storage for all your nifty appliances and tools, there are plenty of tips for decluttering a kitchen. One way to do so is with a pegboard wall, a creative and efficient way to ensure that you have room for all of your favorite gadgets, pots, pans, mugs, and more.
A pegboard wall is a perforated board, typically made of metal or wood, with evenly spaced holes designed to hold various hooks, baskets, and shelves for easy organization. You can buy pre-made pegboard kits at most home improvement stores or online retailers like Amazon, often with all the hardware you need for mounting. They're simple to install and some are easily adhered to your wall with sticky strips, while others may require a few screws.
The beauty of a pegboard wall lies in its customizability — you can arrange and adjust the layout to fit your kitchen's unique dimensions. Pegboard walls also come in different colors, adding a unique visual flair to your home's most sacred space. Not to mention, pegboard walls are more affordable than gutting your kitchen and remodeling it for additional storage space. Don't take just our word for it, either. Julia Child famously organized her world-renowned kitchen with a pegboard wall, keeping her tools and cookware on display and within easy reach. If one of the greatest chefs in history organized her kitchen with a pegboard wall, why shouldn't you?
Tips for organizing your kitchen with a pegboard wall
Once you get your pegboard wall situated in its proper place in your kitchen, it's time to hang your cookware. But before you do, keep a few tips in mind to get the most out of this life-changing kitchen hack. For starters, you can't store anything on a pegboard wall without hooks, baskets, cups, and other accessories. Some pegboard wall kits may include these tools, but if not, they're easy to find at home improvement stores and online retailers. To maximize the flow of the pegboard wall design, it's important to store your appliances and utensils with the most suitable accessory. Consider hanging pots and pans on individual hooks, keeping spatulas and ladles in cups, and storing spices and herbs in baskets. To give the pegboard wall an artistic touch, consider leaving room on a shelf for flower vases, fruit baskets, and cookbooks.
Like everything else in your kitchen, you'll need to clean your pegboard from time to time. To effectively clean a pegboard wall, use a lint-free cloth or soft sponge to give it a thorough wipe-down with mild dish detergent and warm water. If you're using a wooden pegboard wall, a scrub brush can prevent your cleaning tool from catching. Metal pegboards can also benefit from a stainless steel cleaner to renew its sparkle.
Just because you have a small kitchen, doesn't mean you need miniature tools and appliances to match it. You can keep all of your favorite regular-sized kitchen tools by leveling up your storage game with an eye-catching, Julia Child-approved pegboard wall.