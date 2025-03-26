The Affordable Way To Add More Storage Space To A Tiny Kitchen

Sometimes charming homes come with small kitchen spaces — and that's perfectly okay! If you're a foodie with a tiny cooking space, short on storage for all your nifty appliances and tools, there are plenty of tips for decluttering a kitchen. One way to do so is with a pegboard wall, a creative and efficient way to ensure that you have room for all of your favorite gadgets, pots, pans, mugs, and more.

A pegboard wall is a perforated board, typically made of metal or wood, with evenly spaced holes designed to hold various hooks, baskets, and shelves for easy organization. You can buy pre-made pegboard kits at most home improvement stores or online retailers like Amazon, often with all the hardware you need for mounting. They're simple to install and some are easily adhered to your wall with sticky strips, while others may require a few screws.

The beauty of a pegboard wall lies in its customizability — you can arrange and adjust the layout to fit your kitchen's unique dimensions. Pegboard walls also come in different colors, adding a unique visual flair to your home's most sacred space. Not to mention, pegboard walls are more affordable than gutting your kitchen and remodeling it for additional storage space. Don't take just our word for it, either. Julia Child famously organized her world-renowned kitchen with a pegboard wall, keeping her tools and cookware on display and within easy reach. If one of the greatest chefs in history organized her kitchen with a pegboard wall, why shouldn't you?