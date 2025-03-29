7 Small-Kitchen Spice-Storage Hacks That Actually Work

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite coming in little containers, a decent spice collection can be a big headache in a small kitchen. Anything more than four or five jars of spices can start to eat up a lot of space, plus an organized system will help you see spices at a glance without having to rifle through a drawer or cabinet. If you've been avoiding adding some of the more uncommon spices to your kitchen because there's simply not enough room, you don't have to go looking for a new apartment. We've compiled seven solid solutions for storing all of your spices, and many of them can be flexible for adding more jars to the roster should something new and aromatic come along.

The key to organizing a small kitchen is to look for storage in non-traditional spots. Tiny kitchen spaces mean that drawers and cabinets are at a premium, so look for spice organization that can utilize vertical space like wall-mounted units, refrigerator doors, the back of a door, and the shelf above the stove. Depending on the space you have to work with, one or more of these setups should get your spices off the counter — without breaking the bank.