8 International McDonald's Sauces We Wish Were In The US

Without some type of condiment — a dressing, salsa verde, hollandaise, or ketchup — food can often feel like it's missing something. Sauces allow you to customize bites on the fly, adding as much or as little as you like. They can also make an otherwise underwhelming and boring nosh transformative and greater than the sum of its parts. We all know that McDonald's is no slouch when it comes to sauces; we all have a favorite dip for our McNuggets. Many are proprietary and famous, like the utter classic, Big Mac special sauce or the Filet-O-Fish tartar-like sauce. They can even be repurposed, making customized off-menu experimentation a fun reason to visit the Golden Arches.

It's no secret that McDonald's is different around the world, with some of the American originals remaining on menus, in addition to items specific to regional tastes. The same applies to the world of sauces, often adapted to fit the markets and cultural preferences for certain food styles. For those of us who are lucky enough to travel to or live in countries with exceptional McDonald's menus, the access to — and the pleasure of — unique sauces can inspire jealousy. We've selected eight sauces are not currently available in American McDonald's restaurants — some are well-known and lauded globally, while others may be under-the-radar, with niche followings online. Take note for your next trip so you can experience what many folks around the world may take for granted.