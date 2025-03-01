What Is MSG, And Why It Deserves A Spot In Your Seasoning Cabinet

For years, MSG had been demonized as that spice additive in Chinese food that contributes to such conditions as face pressure, heart palpitations, sweating, and headache. But the fact is, this powdery white spice gets a very, very bad rap. While it's easy to blame it for the malaise some people claim to feel after eating dinner at their favorite Asian eatery, many of the negative effects that have been attributed to MSG don't belong there.

Instead, it's actually a spice that has not only been deemed safe to consume but also one that's practically a necessity for cooks trying to push the envelope of creativity in the kitchen. It's known that MSG makes savory food all the more so. However, but if savory recipes are the only place you're using MSG, then you're missing out on this spice's true power. It not only boosts the umami flavor of meat and vegetable dishes, it's now something that bold chefs have taken to putting a pinch of MSG in cocktails and desserts, too.

But MSG in cooking isn't just for trained professional chefs. It's something that you yourself should have in the cupboard. In this piece, we'll look at why this is and why MSG deserves your esteem and a spot in your cupboard.