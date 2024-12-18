15 Best Sauces To Pair With Steak
If you are a meat lover, steak is probably at the top of your list. While some purists believe it should be served simply with little seasoning to let the natural flavors shine, many believe pairing the right sauce to the right cut of meat is a match made in heaven that will only enhance the flavor of the steak.
There are many options of sauces to choose from, but what you pair with your steak will depend largely on the recipe, the cut of steak, and your overall flavor preference. It's also good to know some great steakhouse secrets to make your meat taste even better, whether you are grilling a fattier piece of meat or preparing it in a cast iron pan.
While traditional steak sauce might be the first thing that comes to mind, there is a world of options to explore. These top picks will take your taste buds on a culinary adventure, offering something for every craving, whether you're in the mood for sweet, savory, tangy, or spicy flavors.
1. Traditional steak sauce
Steak sauce has been a classic condiment since the 1800s, so it's no surprise it remains a favorite for steak lovers today. King George IV's private chef first created a version of it to pair with red meat, chicken, and fish, and whatever else was on the menu back then. Since that time, one cannot say steak sauce without thinking of A1 Steak Sauce. This iconic sauce didn't reach the U.S. until 1906 and was officially named "steak sauce" in 1960, securing its celebrity status in the condiment world.
Its popularity has made this sauce a pantry staple, but you can whip up your own recipe with just a few simple ingredients to perfectly complement your favorite cut of meat. Most are made with common ingredients like Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, mustard, vinegar, pepper, and garlic. There are many varieties of this classic sauce out there, so you'll want to experiment to find your favorite. Although recipes may be similar, some are tangier, while others have more of a peppery kick.
2. Peppercorn sauce
Peppercorn sauce is popular in many fish dishes, however, it is also a great match for steak. The peppery kick of the sauce cuts through the richness of the meat, and the creamy texture adds a touch of indulgence for a perfectly balanced, flavorful bite. Peppercorn sauce originated in 19th century France as a component of the dish steak au poivre, which is steak with a creamy pepper sauce. The recipe first appeared as a way to tone down the strong flavor of venison.
This sauce is built on a base of peppercorns, cream, and shallots, with most versions including cognac or brandy. For an alcohol-free alternative, beef broth or even apple juice can be used to add a touch of sweetness to the sauce. Peppercorn sauce can be prepared in a variety of ways, ranging from tangy versions featuring Worcestershire sauce, mustard, and brandy to a more classic, sweeter style made with butter, cream, and cognac.
3. Béarnaise sauce
Béarnaise is mostly known for being a popular pairing for filet mignon, as the creamy sauce and the buttery, rich texture of the meat blend together seamlessly in every bite. Originally created in France, Béarnaise is considered one of the "mother sauces" in French cooking. Although this ritzy sauce is commonly seen in steakhouses and fine restaurants, that doesn't mean you have to reserve it for a special occasion.
This creamy classic is made with a base of butter, egg yolks, tarragon, and white wine vinegar, with other seasonings depending on the flavor profile of the meal. It's often considered a bit difficult to make because it requires precise heat control and strong whisking skills. However, with a few tricks, like using a blender to properly combine and emulsify the ingredients, it's much easier to create this elegant sauce from scratch than you might think.
4. Hollandaise sauce
Hollandaise sauce is best known for topping eggs Benedict, however, this creamy yellow sauce is versatile enough to elevate other dishes, including steak. The popular yellow delight is another one of the mother sauces of France. It's quite similar to Béarnaise sauce, with the key difference being in the flavor profile.
The brunch favorite is made with butter, egg yolks, and lemon, giving it a smooth, rich texture. In theory, it's fairly easy to make, however, most would argue it takes a certain finesse to get the texture and taste just right. But don't let that stop you from enjoying this creamy sauce. If you have a blender, you can create a no-fail hollandaise sauce in just minutes.
If you're after a creamy, milder flavor to enhance the buttery taste of steak, hollandaise is a great choice. It also makes an ideal pairing with steak and eggs if you are looking to elevate your weekend brunch.
5. Bourbon cream sauce
Bourbon and steak go together like peanut butter and jelly. Having a great glass of bourbon with a top cut of steak is a quintessential meal for many steak lovers. The robust flavors of both complement each other perfectly, so it is no surprise that serving bourbon cream sauce with your steak is an exquisite pairing.
Whisky-based sauces originated in Scotland, where the Scots, with their deep appreciation for the drink, naturally began incorporating it into their cuisine. With a base of bourbon, butter, and cream, seasonings like pepper, garlic, and shallots round out the ideal flavor profile to complement your steak. There are plenty of recipe variations to prepare this simple sauce to your taste.
Grilling or smoking the meat is recommended, as it enhances the smoky notes of the whisky or bourbon in the cream sauce. Roasting or pan-searing your steak are other options to highlight the flavors of both the sauce and the meat.
6. Red wine sauce
Red wine is another popular choice of beverage when it comes to enjoying a nice steak dinner. In fact, there is even a scientific explanation behind why beef and red wine are a perfect pairing. The tannins in red wine soften the fat in meat, enhancing its flavor, while the fat smooths the wine's bitterness and highlights its fruity notes.
This is another sauce inspired by French culinary traditions, with roots going back to medieval times, when wine reductions were a popular pairing with roasted meats. To this day, it is a favorite among steak lovers looking for a bold and savory profile that enhances the flavor of beef. There are different variations of red wine sauce, but a simple red wine au jus made from drippings, red wine, and seasonings is a terrific addition to your steak if you are looking for a more elevated taste.
7. Mustard sauce
Mustard has been used as a condiment since ancient Rome. With a history dating back centuries, it is no wonder it has made its way on to the steak scene, brightening flavors with its acidity to complement the tenderness of the steak. Although many steak sauces contain mustard, this version lets the mustard shine as the main ingredient.
There are several varieties of this popular condiment, but Dijon mustard is the best option for your sauce when it comes to steak. Dijon mustard not only differs in color and texture, but has a distinct sharper, more complex flavor profile than its simpler cousin, yellow mustard. Blended with butter, herbs, and your preferred seasonings, this sauce can be customized to your liking — such as by adding a touch of sweetness with honey. This classic steakhouse favorite pairs beautifully with your choice cut, enhancing the flavors of both the meat and the mustard.
8. Bordelaise sauce
Bordelaise sauce is the more refined counterpart to a basic red wine sauce, adding an extra touch of elegance to your steak dinner. Initially crafted with white wine, red wine eventually replaced it, giving the sauce a bolder and richer flavor profile. Not to be confused with Bordelaise, Bourguignon is another red wine sauce that also features a wine reduction. The key distinction lies in the wine itself: Bordelaise is made with Bordeaux wine, while Bourguignon uses Burgundy.
Made with a base of dry red wine, shallots, bone marrow, and seasoning, this sauce requires a little more time and patience to make. Although Bordelaise sauce might seem intimidating for a novice cook, it is not that difficult to achieve the right flavor and texture to complement your cut of steak. Beef tenderloin, filet mignon, and sirloin steak are all great options to pair with this savory sauce.
9. Blue cheese sauce
Blue cheese has always been a bit of an acquired taste. You either love it or you hate it. However, paired with certain foods, like spicy chicken wings, it complements the flavors in a way that nothing else does. The same can also be said about steak. The sharp, tangy flavor of blue cheese combined with its creamy texture marries perfectly with the tenderness and richness of steak. In fact, if you ask many steak lovers, they would even say that blue cheese is the decadent topping your steak needs.
It is a simple sauce to make from scratch at home, as well. Most blue cheese steak sauce recipes require basic ingredients and only take a few minutes to make. With a base of blue cheese, butter, shallots, and seasonings like garlic powder and black pepper, you can create your own version for a meaty marriage made in heaven.
10. Wasabi sauce
Wasabi is another one of those acquired tastes. Known for its spicy flavor and bright green color, it's traditionally used among sushi lovers to cleanse the palate in between bites. However, pairing wasabi sauce with steak brings out the natural flavors of the meat while adding a little kick to the taste. As a main seasoning and condiment in Japanese cuisine, wasabi's flavor profile is similar to ginger or mustard and hard to miss.
If you want to elevate your steak dinner, try serving a wasabi cream sauce over a pan-seared ribeye steak to awaken your palate and your senses. Make it creamy by adding sour cream, and mix other seasonings like lime into your wasabi paste. Alternatively, try blending it with soy sauce for a more traditional flavor that emphasizes the spiciness. Wasabi has got quite a kick, so with this potent ingredient, a little is all you need.
11. Garlic butter sauce
When most people think of a homemade steak dinner, garlic butter is a common pairing that comes to mind after a traditional steak sauce. This basic sauce is the perfect addition to any cut of meat, bringing out the flavor profile and buttery texture. If you have five minutes and a few simple ingredients, it's also an easy way to enhance your meal without overpowering it with additional flavors. Garlic and butter are obviously the main ingredients in this sauce, hence the name. For added texture and flavor you can also include seasonings and herbs, such as salt, pepper, and parsley.
If you are not a fan of a lot of butter on your food then this may not be your first choice. However, you may want to take note that most chefs agree butter is a staple ingredient in the world's finest dishes. Garlic butter sauce also makes a great pairing with sides like steamed vegetables and mashed potatoes.
12. Miso ginger sauce
If you love Asian cuisine, miso ginger sauce is a fantastic pairing for your steak. Miso and ginger are both rich, savory ingredients, and when combined, they elevate the flavor of your steak with earthy umami notes. Not only do they add a delightful zing, but they also offer benefits for your gut health, making the combo a flavorful and nutritious choice.
Miso is traditionally associated with soup and a classic menu item that is served with Japanese cuisine. Use miso paste as the base for this flavorful sauce, along with grated ginger, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil to pair with your favorite cut of steak. Whether you prefer drizzling the miso ginger sauce over steak bites on a bed of rice or in a salad, or want to serve it over top of a porterhouse, this flavor combination is a refreshing blend to pair with beef.
13. Burgundy mushroom sauce
If you are looking for another way to elevate the flavor of a basic red wine au jus, Burgundy mushroom sauce, also known as Bourguignon, is a wonderful alternative to pair with your steak. Mushrooms are a classic ingredient in steak dishes, with their earthy flavor and smooth texture that complement the meat. When combined with the rich, classic notes of a Burgundy red wine sauce, the flavors create a new experience for your taste buds and another fantastic flavor option for your steak.
Beef Bourguignon is where this flavorful sauce first gained popularity. Since then, this balanced combination of flavors has expanded from the slow cooker to the grill, securing its place as a top steak sauce choice, with many restaurants offering it as a menu option. Another simple sauce to make from scratch, just start with a base of red wine and mushrooms, along with beef broth, butter, herbs, and seasonings, and you'll turn a simple steak dinner into a culinary delight.
14. Horseradish sauce
When people think of a horseradish sauce or dip, it's often to accompany fried mushrooms or some other earthy appetizer. However, that pungent taste is also the ideal companion for your favorite cut of steak. If you're looking for a burst of flavor that is milder than wasabi, this sauce will enhance the meat without overwhelming a more delicate palate. It still has a bold kick, so if you prefer something smoother and more subtle, you might want to choose a milder option.
Traditionally paired with prime rib, horseradish sauce is also a fantastic option for fattier cuts of steak that won't be overpowered by the strong profile, such as ribeye or a New York strip steak. It is also a main ingredient in steak tartare. Horseradish sauce is quick and easy to prepare with just a few simple ingredients. Start with horseradish, sour cream, vinegar, and mayonnaise, then customize the flavor with your favorite seasonings to suit your taste. Whether you use it as a dip, drizzle it over your steak, or spread it on bread for a steak sandwich, this zesty sauce will take the flavors up a notch.
15. Chimichurri sauce
This Argentinian sauce is another favorite among steak enthusiasts. Known for its aromatic fragrance and herbal taste, it pairs perfectly with steak, balancing the tangy acidity of the sauce with the buttery richness of the meat — especially when served with grilled steaks, where the flavors really come to life. This vibrant, herb-filled sauce is believed to have originated with the 19th-century gauchos of Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.
Chimichurri, similar to pesto, makes an excellent marinade or a flavorful accompaniment to grilled meats like flank steak, chicken, or lamb. There are many variations of chimichurri, each featuring different herbs and unique flavor profiles, but no matter which you choose, it will bring a refreshing tang and enhance the depth of the meat. Parsley and oregano are the key herbs in the sauce, though cilantro is another popular addition. You might also come across basil, mint, thyme, and other herbs. Whisk together the fresh herbs, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, and seasonings, and in just a few minutes, you'll have a restaurant-quality sauce that'll make you wonder why you didn't try it sooner.