Why Some People Are Convinced Canadian McDonald's Is Better Than The US Version
While the American McDonald's might offer World-Famous Fries and stacked Big Macs, McDonald's menu changes in different countries, so you never know what you might find abroad. Japan has a luxurious teriyaki chicken burger, and France a Spicy McCrispy, but some people think Canada's McDonald's are best.
A lot sets this branch apart. While Americans have the classic Big Mac, Canada has multiple iterations of the McDonald's staple order, including a massive David-Double Big Mac. Where the classic Big Mac features two beef patties, the David-Double has four. Canada also has a triple cheeseburger called The Hat Trick to rival America's double cheeseburger. Additionally, Canadians have the option of an elevated take on the Quarter Pounder called The Smoky Quarter Papi that comes with barbecue sauce, bacon, and crispy onions. We haven't even mentioned the appropriately named Canadian burger the Big Arch, known for its own special sauce.
For those who prefer the American classics, Canada has those to offer too — and we haven't even mentioned what's beyond the burgers. American menus usually offer about five chicken sandwich options. Canada has about 20 full of variety. Lovers of spice, strap in. Canada's McDonald's have a wide assortment of hot chicken items including a Firecracker McCrispy featuring jalapeno sauce, a Cajun McCrispy topped with a spicy ranch, a McSpicy, the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken, and a Spicy Habanero McChicken. For everyone else, there are also options like a grilled chicken sandwich or crispy Snack Wrap.
Spend those toonies on other Canadian classics
For breakfast, Canada offers an assortment of breakfast wraps, including a spicy one featuring eggs and hashbrowns. Canadian customers also get to enjoy unique takes on the iconic McMuffin too, including a crispy BLT version and one featuring a crispy chicken patty, not to mention the option to swap out the muffins for a bagel.
Once you've devoured an entree here, it's time to try an equally beloved side. McDonald's fries look very different all around the world, and Canada is no exception. The chain offers customers a chance to dress up the fries in gravy and cheese curds to craft an extra silky plate of poutine. This is one of those international McDonald's menu items you should order when traveling, and there are a few different varieties of it, including a spicy buffalo chicken poutine.
This is all just a small peek into Canada's massive McDonald's menu. The fast food giant might have started in America (California, to be exact), but some fans think countries like Canada have perfected it. With offerings like dill pickle fries and vanilla chai frappes, we're tempted to agree.