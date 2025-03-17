Why Some People Are Convinced Canadian McDonald's Is Better Than The US Version

While the American McDonald's might offer World-Famous Fries and stacked Big Macs, McDonald's menu changes in different countries, so you never know what you might find abroad. Japan has a luxurious teriyaki chicken burger, and France a Spicy McCrispy, but some people think Canada's McDonald's are best.

A lot sets this branch apart. While Americans have the classic Big Mac, Canada has multiple iterations of the McDonald's staple order, including a massive David-Double Big Mac. Where the classic Big Mac features two beef patties, the David-Double has four. Canada also has a triple cheeseburger called The Hat Trick to rival America's double cheeseburger. Additionally, Canadians have the option of an elevated take on the Quarter Pounder called The Smoky Quarter Papi that comes with barbecue sauce, bacon, and crispy onions. We haven't even mentioned the appropriately named Canadian burger the Big Arch, known for its own special sauce.

For those who prefer the American classics, Canada has those to offer too — and we haven't even mentioned what's beyond the burgers. American menus usually offer about five chicken sandwich options. Canada has about 20 full of variety. Lovers of spice, strap in. Canada's McDonald's have a wide assortment of hot chicken items including a Firecracker McCrispy featuring jalapeno sauce, a Cajun McCrispy topped with a spicy ranch, a McSpicy, the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken, and a Spicy Habanero McChicken. For everyone else, there are also options like a grilled chicken sandwich or crispy Snack Wrap.