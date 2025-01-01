How Teriyaki Became One Of Seattle's Signature Dishes

Detroit has its unique pizza, Atlanta has lemon pepper wet wings, and Seattle has teriyaki. What began in Japan centuries ago as a cooking style for preserving fish found its 20th-century home in Hawaii and Seattle, as Japanese and other East Asian immigrants adapted dishes for their new homes. In the case of Seattle, teriyaki-specific shops became so ubiquitous and identified with the city that The New York Times took note in 2010, though the number of Seattle shops has declined in recent years. These days, most towns have teriyaki joints; but, like, just a handful.

Though teriyaki was found on menus in America at least by the 1960s, the first stand-alone teriyaki shop in the country is generally believed to have opened in Seattle in 1976. It was then that Toshihiro Kasahara either created or adapted a sweeter sauce to pour over cooked chicken or beef at Toshi's Teriyaki Grill, offering a distinctive presentation at a low price. The concept was quickly embraced, and copied around the city and the country. Even national chains owe a debt to Kasahara: Denver-based Teriyaki Madness, with 160 locations and growing, specifically mentions Seattle's influence on the company's About page.