This Iconic Sauce Makes McDonalds' Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Even Better

With its balanced makeup of melted American cheese, creamy tartar sauce, and crispy, flaky fish, all served on a soft bun, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is beloved for a reason. If you haven't tried the classic version of this sandwich, what are you waiting for? Everyone else who's already a fan, listen up, because we have a genius idea that might change the way you order this sandwich forever.

The next time you head to a McDonald's, get the Filet-O-Fish with the Big Mac sauce. Trust us: This iconic sauce makes McDonald's' Filet-O-Fish sandwich even better. The crispy, buttery fillet of Alaskan Pollock pairs perfectly with the tangy sweetness of this iconic topping. While we don't know exactly what is in McDonald's Big Mac sauce (and particularly in what proportions), we do know it contains ingredients like sweet relish, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt, to name a few. McDonald's usual topping for the Filet-O-Fish, tartar sauce, also contains pickle relish, so the Big Mac sauce lends a similar flavor to the classic.

Ultimately, this swap just brings some added sweetness and tang to the sandwich, giving its flavor an overall boost without overpowering that oh-so-important balance. Consider this one of McDonald's new secret menu items and test it out for yourself.