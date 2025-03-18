This Iconic Sauce Makes McDonalds' Filet-O-Fish Sandwich Even Better
With its balanced makeup of melted American cheese, creamy tartar sauce, and crispy, flaky fish, all served on a soft bun, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is beloved for a reason. If you haven't tried the classic version of this sandwich, what are you waiting for? Everyone else who's already a fan, listen up, because we have a genius idea that might change the way you order this sandwich forever.
The next time you head to a McDonald's, get the Filet-O-Fish with the Big Mac sauce. Trust us: This iconic sauce makes McDonald's' Filet-O-Fish sandwich even better. The crispy, buttery fillet of Alaskan Pollock pairs perfectly with the tangy sweetness of this iconic topping. While we don't know exactly what is in McDonald's Big Mac sauce (and particularly in what proportions), we do know it contains ingredients like sweet relish, onion powder, garlic powder, and salt, to name a few. McDonald's usual topping for the Filet-O-Fish, tartar sauce, also contains pickle relish, so the Big Mac sauce lends a similar flavor to the classic.
Ultimately, this swap just brings some added sweetness and tang to the sandwich, giving its flavor an overall boost without overpowering that oh-so-important balance. Consider this one of McDonald's new secret menu items and test it out for yourself.
Enhance this saucy sandwich with one important tip
As former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz shared on TikTok, to elevate this combination even further, ask for extra Big Mac sauce. According to him, McDonald's tartar sauce gun releases more sauce per pump than the Big Mac gun, so this simple request is worth it to stay truer to the original sandwich's texture.
In the video's comments, fans shared their reactions to Haracz's idea, and most were in favor. One fan even shared their favorite way to enjoy this combination, saying, "Fish filet w Mac sauce is amazing. I always add it along with the [tartar sauce]. Extra cheese as well." Still, others were less enthused, and some fans may be reluctant to swap the classic Filet-O-Fish topping with another altogether. "It's seriously the best tasting tartar sauce out there," one commenter wrote. Others claimed the locations they went to didn't allow the swap. Finally, one customer said that the Big Mac sauce tasted really similar to the tartar sauce and that the switch wasn't worth it. Why fix what isn't broken?
Still, for all those who are curious about this potential Filet-O-Fish upgrade, it doesn't hurt to give this swap a try to see what you think. Then, if you like the change, try turning the Filet-O-Fish into a British-inspired pub classic next.