The Definitive Ranking Of McDonald's Nugget Sauces

Though McDonald's might be best known for its signature burgers, its Chicken McNuggets have been a fan favorite since they first hit menus in the early 1980s. Sure, the accompanying dipping sauces may not get as much love as the McNugget itself, but let's be honest –- it's the sauce that makes these bite-sized snacks so endearing.

When Chicken McNuggets were first released in 1983, they came with four different sauces: barbecue, honey, sweet and sour, and hot mustard. The sauce roster has changed over the years, and it's seen over 25 different sauces come and go in the Chicken McNuggets' 41 year lifespan. Currently, McDonald's offers seven different sauces to complement its Chicken McNuggets. In addition to the original four, McNuggets can come with spicy buffalo sauce, honey mustard, and creamy ranch.

It's a decent variety that covers all the complementary flavor profiles you'd want with your Chicken McNuggets, but which sauce reigns supreme? Here is a definitive ranking of all seven McDonald's Chicken McNugget sauces.

