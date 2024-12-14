What's In McDonald's Big Mac Sauce, And Can You Recreate It At Home?

McDonald's rise in popularity happened mostly in the 1950s and 1960s, when fast food as a whole was making waves throughout the United States. These days, some people know the chain for its crispy, salty fries, and some people know it for its eternally-broken ice cream machines. But everyone knows this burger giant for one classic menu item: the Big Mac. And, of course, the Big Mac wouldn't be what it is today without the iconic Big Mac sauce. But it turns out it's pretty easy to make your own sauce at home.

Big Mac sauce is what makes a Big Mac different from any other fast food burger. It's tangy and salty, yet creamy and decadent. Surprisingly, the recipe is pretty basic. There is a big misconception that the slightly-pink coloring of Big Mac sauce comes from ketchup, but it's actually from paprika. The recipe doesn't contain any ketchup, but it does have plenty of mayonnaise.