Your Brussels Sprouts Are Boring, But Hot Honey Is Here To Help
Brussels sprouts have a reputation for being one of those vegetables we tend to despise as kids but slowly grow to love as adults, especially once we figure out how to cook them right. Gone are the days of mushy, boiled sprouts — roasting them brings out a whole new world of crispy, caramelized flavor. But even the most perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts can sometimes feel a little predictable. That's where a spicy-sweet game changer comes in: hot honey. There are several ingredients that can instantly elevate the humble veggie, but this simple drizzle can instantly transform your Brussels sprouts from basic to bold, giving them an irresistible sweet heat that will knock your socks off.
Whether you opt for store-bought hot honey or mix red pepper flakes with regular honey, the result is a perfect complement to the naturally bitter flavor of Brussels sprouts. The spicy-sweet combination enhances the caramelization process, yielding a more complex flavor than oil alone can achieve. While roasting the sprouts already brings out their natural sweetness, drizzling on hot honey transforms them from a simple side dish into a standout centerpiece. Hot honey Brussels sprouts will be as welcome at Thanksgiving as they will in weeknight rotation, and there are plenty of ways to add more flavor and texture with simple additions.
Making hot honey Brussels sprouts
Roasting Brussels sprouts is a straightforward process, and the combination of olive oil, hot honey, salt, and pepper creates a deliciously simple dish. Roast them at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, flipping once to ensure even cooking. One common mistake is overcrowding the baking sheet; giving the sprouts enough space allows for better caramelization and prevents steaming. It's also helpful to preheat the pan, as your sprouts will begin cooking on contact, ensuring a crisp exterior.
While they shine on their own, adding your favorite mix-ins can take these hot honey sprouts to the next level. Crispy bacon or pancetta introduces a savory depth, while crumbled feta or goat cheese adds creaminess. For a pop of seasonal flavor, toss in some cranberries or pomegranate seeds. If you're in the mood for extra sweetness, drizzle a bit of maple syrup over the top, or amp up the heat with cayenne or chili powder. Cooking with honey adds a delicious and unique depth to your roasted sprouts, giving you a new way to appreciate the once-hated fall vegetable. And, if they're out of season, frozen is a good option, but try cooking them in the air fryer for a fresher taste.