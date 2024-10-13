Your Brussels Sprouts Are Boring, But Hot Honey Is Here To Help

Brussels sprouts have a reputation for being one of those vegetables we tend to despise as kids but slowly grow to love as adults, especially once we figure out how to cook them right. Gone are the days of mushy, boiled sprouts — roasting them brings out a whole new world of crispy, caramelized flavor. But even the most perfectly roasted Brussels sprouts can sometimes feel a little predictable. That's where a spicy-sweet game changer comes in: hot honey. There are several ingredients that can instantly elevate the humble veggie, but this simple drizzle can instantly transform your Brussels sprouts from basic to bold, giving them an irresistible sweet heat that will knock your socks off.

Whether you opt for store-bought hot honey or mix red pepper flakes with regular honey, the result is a perfect complement to the naturally bitter flavor of Brussels sprouts. The spicy-sweet combination enhances the caramelization process, yielding a more complex flavor than oil alone can achieve. While roasting the sprouts already brings out their natural sweetness, drizzling on hot honey transforms them from a simple side dish into a standout centerpiece. Hot honey Brussels sprouts will be as welcome at Thanksgiving as they will in weeknight rotation, and there are plenty of ways to add more flavor and texture with simple additions.