The Creamy Dish You Should Drizzle With Honey For An Elevated Experience

Let's face it: Honey is having a moment. It puts the rizz in the drizzle. It seems to be perfect when paired with just about anything, showing off its unique flavor profile and complementing everything it touches. A drizzle of honey is the trick to creating easy grill marks on steaks and burgers. You can bring out the flavor of tomato bruschetta by using this sticky ingredient, and if you want to make creamy hummus taste even better, honey is what you should be reaching for.

Honey is different from sugar. While both are sweet, sugar is one-dimensional. It only sweetens. Honey's sweetness amplifies, particularly the floral and fruity notes that lurk within that dense amber syrup. But honey, depending on the bees that made it, can also be herby, spicy, smoky, or even earthy.

When you add the smallest amount of this viscous liquid to hummus, which is made from chickpeas and has a savory, nutty, and tangy taste, your mouth is in for a surprising contrast of flavors. Together, each ingredient shines, yet they also create a cohesive dish. What should you serve with this combo?