The Creamy Dish You Should Drizzle With Honey For An Elevated Experience
Let's face it: Honey is having a moment. It puts the rizz in the drizzle. It seems to be perfect when paired with just about anything, showing off its unique flavor profile and complementing everything it touches. A drizzle of honey is the trick to creating easy grill marks on steaks and burgers. You can bring out the flavor of tomato bruschetta by using this sticky ingredient, and if you want to make creamy hummus taste even better, honey is what you should be reaching for.
Honey is different from sugar. While both are sweet, sugar is one-dimensional. It only sweetens. Honey's sweetness amplifies, particularly the floral and fruity notes that lurk within that dense amber syrup. But honey, depending on the bees that made it, can also be herby, spicy, smoky, or even earthy.
When you add the smallest amount of this viscous liquid to hummus, which is made from chickpeas and has a savory, nutty, and tangy taste, your mouth is in for a surprising contrast of flavors. Together, each ingredient shines, yet they also create a cohesive dish. What should you serve with this combo?
Try different types of honey
Hummus with a little honey drizzled over it tastes perfect served alongside warm pieces of pita. Use it as a spread and pile slices of avocado on top for a creamy and delicious riff on your favorite avocado toast recipe. Or add it to a charcuterie or snacking board that features cheddar cheese, Manchego, herbed goat cheese, or feta. These hard and soft cheeses lend a nice contrast to the creamy nature of the hummus while offering sharp, herby, and savory notes to contrast with the honey's sweetness.
Consider experimenting with your honey. Clover honey is an easy and smart choice for elevating hummus, but spice things up and give your honey a little heat by making a hot honey. Simply simmer your choice of honey with some red pepper flakes, strain, and allow to cool before you use it with your hummus. Orange blossom honey will add a citrus flair to your hummus while buckwheat honey, which looks a little like molasses, will give you a bold and slightly bitter taste.