Bring Out More Tomato Flavor In Bruschetta With This Sweet Condiment
Bruschetta may seem like a banal or even outdated appetizer, but there's a reason it's stood the test of time. When executed properly, this humble combination of diced tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil on toasted bread offers a light, tart bite full of complex and contrasting flavors. Even better, bruschetta made with slightly overripe tomatoes offers a smooth texture and tangy sweetness perfect for pairing with non-traditional (but oh-so delicious) ingredients — including homemade lemon-infused olive oil or even honey.
Honey may seem like an odd topping for vegetable bruschetta, but when you think about it, this is a fairly intuitive pairing as far as appetizer upgrades go. Ancient Romans loved their honey, and used it in dozens of standard recipes, and bruschetta is an Italian dish, so all of the flavors come from the same general region. Additionally, tomatoes and honey are frequently thrown together in barbecue sauces, and some enterprising cooks are even roasting their tomatoes in honey as a lovely sweet and savory summer side dish.
However, the real reason to drizzle honey on your bruschetta is because it's absolutely delicious. The sweet, rich earthiness of the honey elevates the natural sugars in the tomatoes, turning them into a bright, tangy delight. Honey's sugary notes also soften the sharper flavors in the basil and garlic, highlighting their deep savory flavors. Olive oil and honey turn syrupy as they mingle together. Warmed slightly, the honey also sinks into the crostini, saturating the entire bite with beautiful, sunny sweetness.
Building your honey-soaked bruschetta
Generally speaking, building bruschetta is a simple affair — simply spoon diced tomatoes, minced fresh garlic, and basil chiffonade onto lightly toasted baguette slices (crostini), and drizzle with high-quality olive oil. In this case, you can finish the process with an additional stream of honey before adding a few grinds of cracked black pepper and a sprinkle of sea salt. This is the most straightforward way to upgrade your bruschetta with honey.
However, this recipe is quite versatile, and the addition of honey practically begs for a layer of something creamy, such as a dollop of herbed ricotta or velvety burrata spread onto the bread to cradle the rest of the toppings. If you want to keep your flavors from the Mediterranean, but prefer firmer cheeses, Gorgonzola and feta are also delicious options. Both of them have a salty, pungent flavor that cuts through the honey and enhances the flavors of the other ingredients.
You can also experiment with different types of honey, changing it up seasonally or based on the other courses in the meal. Lavender honey might be the perfect topping for an al fresco springtime dish, while homemade hot honey could add a warm, spicy kick that compliments a hearty winter feast. Additionally, roasting your tomatoes in any flavor of honey will make them velvety soft and caramelize the sugars in both ingredients, adding a mild bitterness as a foundation for the intense sweetness — this is especially delicious garnished with raw red onions.