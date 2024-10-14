Cranberry Sauce Can Taste Super Tart, So Hit It With Some Heat For Balanced Flavor

Just like stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and other seasonal favorites, everyone has their own strongly held opinions on cranberry sauce. Should it be sharp and biting or sweet and mellow? Should it be sliced from a can and left completely as is or should it be made from scratch along with the kitchen sink of ingredients? If you're looking to avoid the slightly mouth-puckering effect that tart cranberry sauce can have, we have a versatile hack for you — add some heat.

Making cranberry sauce at home is usually as simple as throwing all the ingredients in a pan and letting them cook down and come together. Adding heat is as easy as tossing in an extra component or two. Starting with the lowest level of heat, cranberry sauce is well served by a few warming spices. Try a dash of clove, nutmeg, allspice, or mace, alongside zippy orange zest, and a squeeze of orange juice. This version of cranberry sauce will still taste like the classic with an extra cozy fall flavor.

If you're ready to add a bit of spice but you're worried about blowing out your palate (or those of your guests), try stirring in a pinch of a more mild or fruit-forward spice like Aleppo pepper or the slightly more smoky Espelette pepper. If you're prepared to move up the Scoville Scale, consider adding one crushed Bird's eye chili for intense heat or one chipotle pepper in adobo sauce for a smokier, deeper layer of flavor.