Revamp The Chicken In Your Milanese Dish And Give It A Hot Honey Twist
When you're in the mood for a tasty and reliable meal, fried chicken cutlets never disappoint. While you may be used to enjoying authentic chicken Milanese with a simple homemade sauce made of butter, lemon juice, and capers, there's another way to enjoy thin portions of crispy chicken. To upgrade the flavor of fried chicken, look no further than hot honey. Traditionally infused with red chilis, hot honey imparts crispy chicken with an equal balance of sweet and spicy flavors.
Chicken Milanese is an Italian dish containing thin, pounded pieces of meat dredged in flour and eggs, covered in seasoned bread crumbs, and fried in oil. Instead of serving your next round of cutlets with lemon wedges or lemon-dressed arugula, dip them in hot honey before serving.
Start by preparing your chicken with the necessary ingredients. Even though seasoned bread crumbs or Japanese panko make delicious Milanese, cornflakes are the secret weapon for crispy Milanesa steak or chicken. Once your chicken has been fried to perfection, you have more than one way to incorporate hot honey. Secure a bottle from the supermarket or make homemade hot honey over your stove by combining hot peppers like jalapeños or serranos with fresh ginger, champagne vinegar, mesquite honey, and salt. For an easier alternative, heat somewhat equal portions of honey and your favorite hot sauce. Either way, once your chicken has been fried, drizzle your preferred version of hot honey over each cutlet.
More ways to prepare and enjoy hot honey chicken
If adding a controlled amount of hot honey to your next batch of chicken Milanese isn't quite enough flavor for your taste buds, there is an alternative way to prepare this tasty dish. When making your own version of this spicy sweet condiment, leave a certain amount in the saucepan for dipping. Once your chicken has been sufficiently fried, briefly dip each piece in your warm pan of pepper-infused honey.
If you prefer your chicken cutlets to be fully coated in sauce, instead of using honey infused with peppers, prepare a hot honey sauce made of honey, hot sauce, and melted butter. Honey-infused hot sauce has a thinner consistency and may be easier to coat chicken than thick and spicy honey.
Regardless of your preparation method, when it comes to serving hot honey chicken Milanese, you have several tasty options. While this flavorful protein can easily be enjoyed solo with a side of fries, you can also use hot honey chicken cutlets to make a delicious sandwich. Use a sturdy bread like sourdough or ciabatta and choose an array of toppings that belong on your chicken sandwich such as pickled red onion, arugula, or honey mustard coleslaw. You can also add hot honey chicken to warm buttered biscuits for a savory breakfast. Beyond sandwiches, add hot honey chicken to your next bowl of greens or use it to make a delicious pasta dish with grated parmesan cheese.