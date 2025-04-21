Revamp The Chicken In Your Milanese Dish And Give It A Hot Honey Twist

When you're in the mood for a tasty and reliable meal, fried chicken cutlets never disappoint. While you may be used to enjoying authentic chicken Milanese with a simple homemade sauce made of butter, lemon juice, and capers, there's another way to enjoy thin portions of crispy chicken. To upgrade the flavor of fried chicken, look no further than hot honey. Traditionally infused with red chilis, hot honey imparts crispy chicken with an equal balance of sweet and spicy flavors.

Chicken Milanese is an Italian dish containing thin, pounded pieces of meat dredged in flour and eggs, covered in seasoned bread crumbs, and fried in oil. Instead of serving your next round of cutlets with lemon wedges or lemon-dressed arugula, dip them in hot honey before serving.

Start by preparing your chicken with the necessary ingredients. Even though seasoned bread crumbs or Japanese panko make delicious Milanese, cornflakes are the secret weapon for crispy Milanesa steak or chicken. Once your chicken has been fried to perfection, you have more than one way to incorporate hot honey. Secure a bottle from the supermarket or make homemade hot honey over your stove by combining hot peppers like jalapeños or serranos with fresh ginger, champagne vinegar, mesquite honey, and salt. For an easier alternative, heat somewhat equal portions of honey and your favorite hot sauce. Either way, once your chicken has been fried, drizzle your preferred version of hot honey over each cutlet.