This Iconic Italian Coffee Dessert Tastes Even Better With Hot Honey

Affogato, which literally means "drowned," is as perfect an Italian offering as can be. Decadent and made from just two classic ingredients — espresso and ice cream — it is a sweet, creamy, bitter dessert that feels equally at home in a cafe. It gets even better when topped with a condiment that's also a blend of two classic flavors: hot honey. Affogato usually contains a large scoop of vanilla ice cream, which is topped with a single shot of espresso. A shot of liqueur is sometimes added to the mix for a kick. Hot honey can bring a similar twist to a traditional affogato, elevating it just enough that you can serve it up as dessert at a dinner party without feeling guilty about just how easy it is to make compared to almost any other dessert.

The Italian concoction is so simple, you can get an affogato at McDonald's by ordering its two components separately. Of course, it is also very easy to put together at home, and you can even make homemade hot honey. There are just a few things to keep in mind when putting your hot honey affogato together. The espresso should be poured over the ice cream just before serving in order to preserve the tantalizing hot-cold contrast of the two ingredients. Therefore, prep beforehand by drizzling hot honey over the vanilla ice cream, and then pour the espresso whenever you're ready to dig in. It's also a good idea to use a chilled glass or bowl so that the ice cream remains cold for longer once the espresso is poured.