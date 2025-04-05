It's Time To Give This Legendary Cocktail A Hot Honey Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can love an old fashioned without being stuck in the past. There are always plenty of expert tips for crafting a perfect old fashioned, but what if you're itching to stir things up a bit and try something ... new-fashioned? Flavored bitters and floral twists on the classic cocktail old fashioned are fun (a sweet lavender old fashioned might tickle your fancy), but what about a simple upgrade that keeps the foundation of the drink intact and simply gives it a little extra kick?

Hot honey needs no introduction here. Whether you're drizzling it over pizza, enhancing your breakfast sandwiches, or adding some zing to your favorite cocktails, this sweet-spicy condiment has been a viral hot commodity for a while now. And, it's the perfect easy addition that'll take your old fashioned to the modern age.

While the old fashioned typically calls for simple syrup or sugar, swapping in hot honey adds a whole new dimension of flavor. The smooth sweetness of honey complements the bourbon's caramel notes, while the heat offers just enough of a kick to amplify the burn of the liquor and tantalize your taste buds.

Making this upgraded cocktail is a breeze. Stir Mike's Hot Honey or a homemade version of the condiment into your bourbon until it fully dissolves, then top off with ice. Or, you could mix equal portions of hot honey and water to create a spicy-sweet simple syrup for the drink. Garnish with a twist of orange peel, and boom — your old fashioned is officially new and ready for sipping.