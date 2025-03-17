Creative Ways To Apply Egg Wash When You Don't Have A Pastry Brush

A big part of ensuring a perfectly golden finish on your baked goods is by brushing on some egg wash. Egg wash is just a combination of eggs and either water or milk; the mixture is then beaten together, and using a pastry brush, it's applied to all kinds of baked goods. Once in the oven, the egg wash reacts with the heat, creating a shiny, golden crust atop fresh pastries and pie crusts.

To make the most of egg wash, you need the right ratio and a tool to evenly apply it. For every egg you use, beat it with a tablespoon of milk or water. Make sure there are no streaks in the wash, or the pastries' coloring could turn out uneven. Then, brush the egg wash evenly over your baked goods with a pastry brush. But what if you don't have one? No need to drop everything and run to the store. Thankfully, there are a few alternatives that will help you spread that egg wash evenly.