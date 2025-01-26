Does Coffee Cake Even Have Any Coffee In It?
When it comes to morning pastries, muffins, scones, and quick breads are a delightful part of a spread. But some can't possibly call it breakfast without a cup of coffee — and accompanying coffee cake. But for those who are sensitive to caffeine or simply don't enjoy the flavor of coffee, there's really no reason to avoid a slice of this stuff. While you can use coffee for game-changing chocolate cake, a classic coffee cake typically has no actual coffee in the recipe at all.
Instead, coffee cake is often a tender, simple, batter-based cake. It's often short (just one layer), or perhaps Bundt-style, and it's almost always spiced with cinnamon. In some versions, the powdered spice is mixed throughout, while others may also include a buttery, cinnamon ripple running through the middle. Either way, almost all of these treats sport a streusel topping, which is the result of mixing together butter, flour, and sugar (and sometimes pecans or walnuts).
At its most basic, that's pretty much the gist of a coffee cake. But if the confection didn't get its name from the actual ingredients, why the misleading moniker? The name itself comes not from the ingredient, but likely from its history.
History and modern interpretations of coffee cake
A common story is that coffee cake arrived in the U.S. in the 19th century, when German immigrants introduced the tradition of kaffeeklatsch. During these get-togethers, guests would commune, share cups of joe, and have a chat. Of course, any time caffeine and conversation are on the menu, there's likely to be snacks, so one might find cookies or chocolate during this ritual — or this classic crumb cake. Eventually, both the custom and the cake proliferated beyond German culture and into the mainstream.
Coffee cake's simplicity lends itself to experimentation, and plenty of bakers have built upon its framework since those early days. You may find versions made with sour cream or even sourdough starter discard to give it a little tang. It's delicious when studded with tart fresh fruit or jam, and even chocolate chips. The classic streusel topping has had real staying power, and is pretty much omnipresent in the recipes you'll find, but you can take it a step further by drizzling a basic milk and powdered sugar icing over the top.
Coffee cake is usually served room temperature, so it's a perfect offering to prepare in advance if you know you're having company. It's also possible to freeze coffee cake, sliced or whole, making it a cinch to have on hand for an unexpected visitor. And no matter what the gossip of the day may be, or what beverage you serve, this cake has crowd-pleasing potential — no caffeine required.