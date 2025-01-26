Does Coffee Cake Even Have Any Coffee In It?

When it comes to morning pastries, muffins, scones, and quick breads are a delightful part of a spread. But some can't possibly call it breakfast without a cup of coffee — and accompanying coffee cake. But for those who are sensitive to caffeine or simply don't enjoy the flavor of coffee, there's really no reason to avoid a slice of this stuff. While you can use coffee for game-changing chocolate cake, a classic coffee cake typically has no actual coffee in the recipe at all.

Instead, coffee cake is often a tender, simple, batter-based cake. It's often short (just one layer), or perhaps Bundt-style, and it's almost always spiced with cinnamon. In some versions, the powdered spice is mixed throughout, while others may also include a buttery, cinnamon ripple running through the middle. Either way, almost all of these treats sport a streusel topping, which is the result of mixing together butter, flour, and sugar (and sometimes pecans or walnuts).

At its most basic, that's pretty much the gist of a coffee cake. But if the confection didn't get its name from the actual ingredients, why the misleading moniker? The name itself comes not from the ingredient, but likely from its history.