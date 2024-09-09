How To Caramelize Sugar Flawlessly

Caramel is the perfect base for candy, sauces, and other sweet treats. However, did you know that most of the caramel you get at the grocery store is actually just flavored corn syrup, not true caramelized sugar? This is a travesty because caramel brings a beautiful toasted flavor to dishes and takes just one basic ingredient: sugar.

Indeed, caramel is simply sugar brought to its melting point to become a clear liquid and then cooked a little longer to be transformed into beautiful sweet brown syrup. With a little practice and some patience, you can learn to caramelize sugar to make caramel. And while we do recommend having some cooking experience before proceeding, making caramel is easier than you probably think.

Before we get started, there are some basic definitions to understand. Caramelized sugar is not caramel sauce; it is sugar that has been liquified and cooked. Without additional ingredients, caramelized sugar will return to a rock-hard state once it cools. To keep caramel soft and saucy, a fat, such as butter or cream, must be added. And butterscotch is just caramel made with brown sugar instead of white sugar. Now, let's get started.

