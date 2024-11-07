The Biggest Difference Between A Galette And A Tart

Though baking is a year-round passion for many, the holiday season means even more of us are stocking up on cozy, homey pie and pastry recipes to wow our loved ones at the end of a decadent meal. Whether you're a veteran pastry chef or an enthusiastic novice, however, parsing through all the complicated terminology and definitions for different types of pastries can get confusing, especially since so many of them seem to overlap.

Galettes and tarts are two such examples. Are they both variations on pie or something different altogether? Does the difference come down to their structure or their ingredients? And where the heck do tortes fit into the tart-galette equation, anyway? The good news is, you can easily bake an apple tart with or without understanding its distinct definition. But if you want to really speak fluent pastry, there are is a key difference that will help you distinguish between these terms.

Both tarts and galettes are considered close cousins of pie. However, unlike pies, which can have a single or double crust, galettes and tarts are both open-faced, with crust structures and fillings that can be either savory or sweet. What differentiates a galette is its rustic free-form composition. Tarts, on the other hand, which are most commonly baked using a specialized pan, are known for their sturdy yet delicate crusts. However, the term tart can actually refer to a wide range of pastries free of a top crust, causing many to consider a galette a type of tart.