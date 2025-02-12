Give Key Lime Pie A Boozy Twist With Tequila
Lime is one of those versatile ingredients that's so friendly with so many other delicious flavors, it can be hard to decide how to use it. But if you find yourself torn between two options — tart key lime pie or a refreshing margarita — the good news is that you don't always have to make a choice.
Instead of making one or the other, combine these beloved citrusy classics into a single delectable dessert by spiking your key lime pie with tequila. Not only can you mimic the flavor profile of the cocktail, but you'll get a unique and balancing element in your sweet and tangy slice of pie.
You don't need to add much in the way of effort or ingredients to whip up this craveworthy confection. You only need about 2 tablespoons of tequila for a standard pie recipe, which you can add to your pie-making process during the step when you'll be mixing up fresh squeezed juice, zest, and sweetened condensed milk. That said, you'll probably want to keep a little extra on hand to shake up a marg for sipping while you work.
Tequila selection and pie service
In terms of the type of tequila to use, instead of reaching for the kind that's best for sipping, in this case you may want to choose based on what you're hoping to achieve with your pie flavor-wise. Blanco tequlia can have complementary notes of citrus on its own, but will be less smooth than reposado, which has rested in barrels and developed a rich, woody essence as a result. An anejo is aged for at least three years and has a depth of flavor that can be described as nutty or smoky, but a bottle will be on the pricier side. Swapping tequila for mezcal works if you prefer a smoky flair, too, and you can also splash in a little triple sec if you're really hoping to mimic the margarita vibe (a couple of teaspoons will do the trick). This will also bring a subtle orange hint to the table, too.
You can treat your spiked pie the way you would any proper margarita, adding complementary flavors from toasty coconut to fruity pineapple or mango. Even try a little Tajin seasoning if you want to give it a kick, while a sprinkle of flaky salt will be reminiscent of the coated rim of your margarita glass.
You can serve this boozy citrus dessert at room temperature or even frozen on a hot day, and in any case, serving slices with basic but bulletproof whipped cream is always advisable. There are some secret ingredients that can make a key lime pie taste even better, but tequila will give yours real spirit.