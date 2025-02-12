Give Key Lime Pie A Boozy Twist With Tequila

Lime is one of those versatile ingredients that's so friendly with so many other delicious flavors, it can be hard to decide how to use it. But if you find yourself torn between two options — tart key lime pie or a refreshing margarita — the good news is that you don't always have to make a choice.

Instead of making one or the other, combine these beloved citrusy classics into a single delectable dessert by spiking your key lime pie with tequila. Not only can you mimic the flavor profile of the cocktail, but you'll get a unique and balancing element in your sweet and tangy slice of pie.

You don't need to add much in the way of effort or ingredients to whip up this craveworthy confection. You only need about 2 tablespoons of tequila for a standard pie recipe, which you can add to your pie-making process during the step when you'll be mixing up fresh squeezed juice, zest, and sweetened condensed milk. That said, you'll probably want to keep a little extra on hand to shake up a marg for sipping while you work.