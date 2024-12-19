The Butter Mistake Keeping You From The Flakiest Pie Crusts

It seems as if there are a million easy-to-make mistakes to avoid when making pie crust. Your dough might be too sticky to roll out, or so floury it tastes gluey. Your crust might be too fragile to hold up any fillings, or too stodgy to want to chew through. You can even simultaneously burn the edges of your crust while undercooking the bottom. The truth behind this obstacle course is simple. Whichever recipe you use — all-butter, butter and shortening, replacing water with sour cream, or even adding a shot of vodka — pie crust recipes are all about technique.

Luckily for us, Saura Kline, the pastry chef at Local Jones, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share her definitive tip for a perfectly flaky pie crust: ice cold butter. "The biggest rule with butter and pie dough is to keep the butter cold," she says. "If it's too warm, the crust will be more like a cracker rather than a flaky shell." A flaky pastry is created when small pieces of butter are evenly dispersed and suspended throughout a dough. Warm butter will start to leak out of your dough and evaporate quickly in the heat of the oven, leaving you without those deliciously crisp layers.

We know what you're thinking — you pulled that stick of butter directly out of the refrigerator, so it's not exactly warm. But you'd be surprised to learn how quickly butter warms up as soon as you agitate it, especially when tirelessly cutting it into your pie crust dough. The more you move it, the warmer it will be, especially if you're bringing the dough together with your very warm hands.