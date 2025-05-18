These Are The Best Beer Pairings For Every Type Of Taco

Whether you're tailgating, partying on the beach, or just celebrating another week of Taco Tuesday, no combination hits the spot quite like tacos and beer. It's a time-honored pairing that evokes a breezy, coastal lifestyle no matter where you are, especially if you chase a homemade street taco with a crisp Mexican lager (don't forget the wedge of lime). Even the most mediocre taco-and-beer combination can make for a fun meal, but why not go for the very best? That's why Chowhound asked Diego Cardenas, senior beverage manager at Oyamel New York City, for his expert opinion on what beer pairs perfectly with every type of taco.

Cardenas says you can't go wrong with Pacifico, the popular Mexican-style pilsner. A pilsner is a kind of lager with a crisp, slightly hoppy taste, and Pacifico is uniquely beloved for its exceptional smoothness. Cardenas loves serving it at Oyamel, noting that "its crisp, clean profile with subtle malt character makes it an ideal match for the bold, spicy, and citrus-forward flavors in our taco offerings at Oyamel. It refreshes the palate without overwhelming the food." It's hard to ask for anything more from a beer pairing, but Cardenas advises that the ideal beer pairing "should definitely vary based on the protein and preparation" of your filling. For the nitty-gritty on how to pair beer with all types of tacos, Cardenas broke down his favorite recommendations.