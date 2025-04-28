What's The Real Reason Mexican Beer Is Served With A Lime?

While most beers are consumed standalone, there's nothing wrong with mixing in an ingredient. In fact, one of the best tips for making cheap beer taste better is adding a simple flavored twist. And there's no better known example than the trusty combo of Mexican lager and lime. The pairing brings to mind breezy images of hot days and the sound of the waves, and there's an undeniable magic to the mingling of flavors.

The tart citrus delectably complements the ultra-crisp flavors of the Mexican beer. Uniquely brewed with corn, these lagers turn out low on bitterness and very clear, making them a good canvas for a tinge of fruit. Yet this still begs the question: How did the pair become so strongly intertwined?

Well, as is often the case with the history of booze, there are many dueling theories, all appropriate for the beer's associated tropical environment. Some suggest that the lime started as a disinfectant. People claim the acidity eases worries of unwanted contamination and even removes rust off the cap. Some go as far as claiming the lime repels bugs. However, such claims have little credibility — they're more likely fun theories spread by word of mouth. Instead, it's generally assumed that the combo arose as a marketing move in the 1980s to help popularize Mexican lagers in the United States.