11 Essential Baja-Style Mexican Dishes You Should Definitely Try

Mexican food is far from a monolith. Each of the country's regions has its own unique culinary style, shaped by its history and geography. For instance, the cooking of Baja California, the long peninsula along the Pacific coast just south of the border with California, shares several features with California's regional cuisine. Both states boast mild, Mediterranean-like climates and landscapes, which have led both to flourish as wine-growing regions. And while trendy California chefs boast of their creative use of local ingredients, Baja California chefs have been doing this all along, and some of the state's most celebrated dishes are simple but flavorful creations featuring seafood caught off the state's long coastline.

Baja California's food is also influenced by its people. Like its neighbor to the north, Baja has a long history of immigration, and savvy diners can find local versions of Chinese, Japanese, and even Russian dishes in the state. Many Baja specialties — such as Caesar salad, invented in a restaurant in Tijuana, and margaritas, once just a regional favorite – have become standard items on American menus. However, many more of the region's best dishes are still relatively unknown to American eaters. To keep you from missing out, two experts – cookbook author Yvette Marquez and Xavier Salomon, executive chef at Mezcal at Montage Los Cabos – will share their favorite Baja California specialties.