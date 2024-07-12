What It Means When Food Is Prepared Al Pastor

Tacos al pastor, made with succulent slow-roasted pork and pineapple, is an iconic Mexican dish with roots half a world away in the Middle East. But what does "al pastor" refer to? The term translates from Spanish as "shepherd's style" and is a nod to the way the meat is cooked — on a spit over a grill — and the Lebanese immigrants who popularized the technique when they came to Mexico in the early 20th century. The most common version of this cooking method (the one used for tacos al pastor) employs a vertical spit called a trompo, on which layers of pork are stacked before being thinly sliced and served on tortillas.

While the technique may be rooted in Middle Eastern cooking, al pastor is unmistakably Mexican. The tacos typically begin with pork marinated in an adobo sauce — a garlicky, smoky, spicy paste — for several hours, along with Mexican chiles, citrus, and other spices, which is then slow-cooked on the trompo. The marinade's achiote (an indigenous spice) gives the meat its traditional red hue.

Though al pastor's culinary journey took years to unfold, it is still changing. In general, though, when you see a dish labeled "al pastor" on a restaurant menu, you can typically expect it to feature meat that has been marinated in adobo, spit-roasted, and carved to perfection.