The Right Salsa For Every Type Of Fish Taco

Craving a taste of Baja, California, or simply looking to put a new twist on taco Tuesday? Fish tacos are the answer. You're probably most familiar with the Baja-style fish tacos featuring battered and fried white fish with a creamy sauce, but there are plenty of other ways to introduce seafood into your taco rotation. Try making Asian-inspired tuna tacos, or simplify your cooking process by subbing in any delicious variety of canned fish. Whatever type of seafood you choose to feature, you're going to want the perfect salsa to match. Selecting the right salsa for your fish tacos ensures that the dish is thoughtfully composed, rather than haphazardly thrown together.

There are many different types of salsas to choose from, with each one using different tomato varieties, heat levels, and preparations. In fact, some salsas don't use tomato at all, but rather the similar-yet-distinct green tomatillo, or even a tropical fruit, like mango. So, how do you know which one to pair with each type of fish taco?

For expert insight, Chowhound turned to Chef Kory Foltz, Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resorts. A Florida beachside oasis, Sunseeker's numerous restaurants heavily feature seafood and tropical flavors on their menus. When it comes to dressing the different varieties of fish tacos, Foltz notes that the combinations are endless, but overall you should focus on "accenting the flavor and texture of the fish, not overwhelming it."