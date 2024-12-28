The Right Salsa For Every Type Of Fish Taco
Craving a taste of Baja, California, or simply looking to put a new twist on taco Tuesday? Fish tacos are the answer. You're probably most familiar with the Baja-style fish tacos featuring battered and fried white fish with a creamy sauce, but there are plenty of other ways to introduce seafood into your taco rotation. Try making Asian-inspired tuna tacos, or simplify your cooking process by subbing in any delicious variety of canned fish. Whatever type of seafood you choose to feature, you're going to want the perfect salsa to match. Selecting the right salsa for your fish tacos ensures that the dish is thoughtfully composed, rather than haphazardly thrown together.
There are many different types of salsas to choose from, with each one using different tomato varieties, heat levels, and preparations. In fact, some salsas don't use tomato at all, but rather the similar-yet-distinct green tomatillo, or even a tropical fruit, like mango. So, how do you know which one to pair with each type of fish taco?
For expert insight, Chowhound turned to Chef Kory Foltz, Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resorts. A Florida beachside oasis, Sunseeker's numerous restaurants heavily feature seafood and tropical flavors on their menus. When it comes to dressing the different varieties of fish tacos, Foltz notes that the combinations are endless, but overall you should focus on "accenting the flavor and texture of the fish, not overwhelming it."
Pair flaky white fish with pico de gallo
The first and arguably most familiar type of fish taco Kory Foltz addresses is the classic variety made with a mild white fish. "I like to use a classic pico de gallo with light, flaky fish like cod or tilapia," he advises. Whether you fry your fish or use frozen fish sticks for a clever shortcut, the subtle, mildly sweet taste and delicate texture of these common light fishes are well-complemented by the fresh burst of flavor and crunchy texture of pico de gallo. Ripe tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and jalapeños make up the simple ingredient list for this chopped salsa and it requires no secret techniques or special tools to perfect. You can also customize your pico de gallo recipe to provide more or less heat depending on your preference, making this a nice option for heat-seekers and sensitive eaters alike.
There's some confusion over whether or not pico de gallo is actually a type of salsa, but, rest assured, it is indeed a kind of salsa fresca (or 'fresh sauce'). Unlike the blended, liquified varieties of salsa, which may make your flaky fish soggy, pico de gallo adds a much-needed textural dimension to your taco. The great thing about this condiment is that it can also be used in tandem with other types of salsas for extra levels of flavor without weighing down your tortilla with too much liquid.
More sweet and spicy combinations
When you're making fish tacos that are a little more atypical, try topping them with something appropriately exotic. For example, Kory Foltz suggests, "a fruit-based salsa like mango or pineapple works great with snapper, halibut, or even fish like mahi or salmon." These types of fish are typically a little meatier and can veer towards dryness if cooked too long. A juicy, sweet, and savory salsa made with tropical fruits not only livens up your dish, it also adds essential acidity and tartness to cut through any potentially tough or bland bites.
The options don't stop there, either. "A tomatillo salsa is great when you want something spicy and grilled like shrimp," says Foltz. The tangy, bright, and mildly spicy taste of tomatillo pairs beautifully with the smoky, charred flavor of grilled shrimp or any other type of shellfish. Shellfish also tends to have a natural chewy snap to it if cooked correctly, so there's less need to add a crunchy element on top.
For a final foolproof suggestion, Foltz says, "an avocado or roasted tomato salsa universally makes every taco taste amazing." Ultimately, you can never go wrong with a classic salsa verde or guacamole topped taco.