What's The Best Fish To Use For Tacos?

You've made the wise decision to try your hand at assembling the perfect fish tacos, but you're stuck on an early, important step: What kind of fish goes on a fish taco? There's not necessarily a wrong answer, and plenty of folks do perfectly fine putting canned tuna in their fish tacos for a simple lunch. Don't skimp on Baja-style shredded cabbage, lime juice, and the white sauce (which usually includes mayonnaise, garlic, and hot peppers or cumin), and these tacos will taste delicious. However, different fish have different flavors, and it's worth looking into what the experts use if you're interested in improving.

To learn exactly that, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Chef Kory Foltz, the Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resorts in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. According to Foltz, the standard fish for tacos include tilapia, cod, mahi-mahi, and salmon: "These types of fish are mild in flavor and have a nice texture that works well for tacos." The spices and sauce are the most powerful flavors in a fish taco, so more mild-flavored white fish blend in well without being overpowering — mahi-mahi in particular goes great with citrus, if you add extra lime juice. Salmon is the odd one out on this list, having a stronger flavor, but it pairs well with spices.