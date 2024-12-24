What's The Best Fish To Use For Tacos?
You've made the wise decision to try your hand at assembling the perfect fish tacos, but you're stuck on an early, important step: What kind of fish goes on a fish taco? There's not necessarily a wrong answer, and plenty of folks do perfectly fine putting canned tuna in their fish tacos for a simple lunch. Don't skimp on Baja-style shredded cabbage, lime juice, and the white sauce (which usually includes mayonnaise, garlic, and hot peppers or cumin), and these tacos will taste delicious. However, different fish have different flavors, and it's worth looking into what the experts use if you're interested in improving.
To learn exactly that, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Chef Kory Foltz, the Director of Culinary at Sunseeker Resorts in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. According to Foltz, the standard fish for tacos include tilapia, cod, mahi-mahi, and salmon: "These types of fish are mild in flavor and have a nice texture that works well for tacos." The spices and sauce are the most powerful flavors in a fish taco, so more mild-flavored white fish blend in well without being overpowering — mahi-mahi in particular goes great with citrus, if you add extra lime juice. Salmon is the odd one out on this list, having a stronger flavor, but it pairs well with spices.
Alternative white fish for tacos
Alternatively, these fish aren't your only options. Chef Kory Foltz has a few less common fish which he recommends for tacos, if you're looking to serve up (or eat) something different: "For some uncommon but delicious options, you can consider using snapper, halibut, or even swordfish for your fish tacos," he says. "These types of fish have a firmer texture and a slightly richer flavor, which can add an interesting twist to your tacos." Red snapper — which is considered a white fish, despite the name — tastes mildly sweet and is sometimes called nutty, while halibut's often compared to tilapia except for its tougher texture. Swordfish has a very fatty, meaty texture as well, and it doesn't taste fishy enough to interfere with those other ingredients.
As with many dishes, it may take some experimenting to decide what fish you like, and you should practice with the cheaper fish first because some species here (like swordfish) can get expensive. You should check the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch as well, to make sure the fish you're buying is ethically sourced. Past that, there's lots of ways to make a fish taco, or even a Baja fish taco bowl if you're planning to go in with a fork instead of your hands.