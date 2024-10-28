Lager Vs Pilsner Beers: What's The Difference?

"Lager" and "pilsner" are two words you've probably heard when people are discussing different types of beer. To those entering the wide world of beers, and even to those who may consider themselves intermediate beer aficionados, all the different labels and names for various kinds of beer can be quite confusing –- just look at the often-misunderstood difference between light and dark beer. Since beer's simple, probably accidental creation, the beverage has certainly sprouted many different branches, each one a little different than the other.

One thing muddies the water a bit here. For as prevalent as lagers and pilsners are in the beer market, the two aren't equal on the beer hierarchy. That is, while "lager" is indicative of a whole family of beers, "pilsner" represents one specific kind of beer within that same subset. So a pilsner is actually a type of lager, but even with this fact taken into consideration, there are still some differences between lagers (as a broad term) and pilsners specifically.