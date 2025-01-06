Chocolate Actually Isn't The Main Ingredient Of Mole Sauce

If you've heard that Mexican mole sauce is made from a surprisingly sweet ingredient — chocolate — well, you've unfortunately heard wrong. Sort of. While chocolate can be an ingredient in mole, there's actually a variety of mole sauces. The state of Oaxaca alone has at least seven types of mole sauces, but there are many other variations too. Even of those seven, some are made with chocolate and some without. Mole isn't one catch-all sauce that represents all of Mexican cuisine either — it's actually quite regional, hailing from the Puebla and Oaxaca states south of Mexico City. It's also worth noting that the term mole comes from an Aztec word for sauce, so the word also pops up in terms like guacamole, meaning avocado sauce.

If there's one common ingredient across different types of mole, it's not chocolate, but chiles. However, there's no singular chile that appears in every mole: The sauces use different types of spicy hot peppers, and they also vary between fresh and dried forms. If you're working with dried chiles, they'll generally need to be soaked in water in order to rehydrate them before incorporating into the recipe. Some common chiles you'll find in different moles include guajillo, árbol, serrano, ancho (which is not the same chile pepper as pasilla), and chipotle.