Cranberry Juice Vs Cranberry Cocktail: What's The Difference?

When perusing the beverage aisle at your local grocery store, you'll notice that not all cranberry juices are created equal — and we don't just mean the radical remixes like cran-grape or cran-raspberry. In fact, the fine print of fruit juices can be fairly confusing. What qualifies one half-gallon of bright, cranberry-colored liquid as cranberry juice versus cranberry cocktail? And more importantly, if you buy the wrong one for your favorite "Sex and the City"-inspired cocktail, will you be making a fatal recipe mistake? In short, you'll be just fine.

First, it's important to establish a breakdown of the types of cranberry juice that are most readily available. There's pure, unsweetened cranberry juice, which is exactly that (100% cranberry juice from concentrate). Then there's what most of us would consider "regular" cranberry juice, which is a slightly sweeter, though still pleasantly tart, blend of cranberry juice with other juices. Finally, there's cranberry juice cocktail, which meets the tart taste of cranberries with a much stronger dose of sweetness. The variety of cranberry juice you prefer to sip on its own is a matter of preference, but when cooking or cocktail mixing, it's important to know which version of the juice you're dealing with to help balance out the flavors in your recipe.