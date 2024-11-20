5 Sodas To Try In A Float Instead Of Root Beer

No matter the season, there's always a reason to have an ice cream float. Cold, sweet, and delightfully tasty, a scoop or two of ice cream floating in a tall glass of soda is hard to beat. Root beer and vanilla ice cream are the standard go-to combo for this rich, frothy dessert drink, with the soda's distinctive bite complementing the floral notes of the vanilla beautifully. But if you don't like root beer or are just in the mood for something a bit different, there are at least five variations on the ice cream float that can give you that creamy, fizzy fix you so desire along with a bit of novelty.

With the wide variety of soda flavors available in stores today, you might play with citrusy flavors and opt for an orange or lemon-lime-based soda instead of the herbal notes of root beer. Strawberry or cherry-flavored sodas provide another fruity take on the ice cream float. For an experience that highlights vanilla rather than a root-beery bite or a fruity tang, try a cream soda float. And while you're experimenting, you might even veer from vanilla ice cream in favor of a more fitting flavor to go along with your choice of soda.