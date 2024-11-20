5 Sodas To Try In A Float Instead Of Root Beer
No matter the season, there's always a reason to have an ice cream float. Cold, sweet, and delightfully tasty, a scoop or two of ice cream floating in a tall glass of soda is hard to beat. Root beer and vanilla ice cream are the standard go-to combo for this rich, frothy dessert drink, with the soda's distinctive bite complementing the floral notes of the vanilla beautifully. But if you don't like root beer or are just in the mood for something a bit different, there are at least five variations on the ice cream float that can give you that creamy, fizzy fix you so desire along with a bit of novelty.
With the wide variety of soda flavors available in stores today, you might play with citrusy flavors and opt for an orange or lemon-lime-based soda instead of the herbal notes of root beer. Strawberry or cherry-flavored sodas provide another fruity take on the ice cream float. For an experience that highlights vanilla rather than a root-beery bite or a fruity tang, try a cream soda float. And while you're experimenting, you might even veer from vanilla ice cream in favor of a more fitting flavor to go along with your choice of soda.
Sunkist Orange Soda makes creamsicle floats shine
The Sunkist line of sodas includes a wide array of fruity contenders that would be fab in an ice cream float. However, the original Sunkist orange soda, with its bold flavor and slight tartness, might just be the best one to set your sights on first; the fizzy, orangey elixir is the key to a dreamy orange creamsicle-style float.
The most simple version of this treat involves plopping a scoop or two of your favorite vanilla ice cream over Sunkist orange soda. To kick it up a notch, add more sweetness and extra tangy flavor by drizzling on or mixing in orange syrup. Get a step fancier with a dollop of whipped cream on top and a maraschino cherry (or Mandarin orange wedge) as the crowning glory. If you need a treat with a tad less sugar, swap out the regular Sunkist soda for the zero-sugar version that we tried in our review of diet soda brands.
Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream delivers a dreamy dessert
Whatever Dr Pepper's 23 flavors really are, there's no denying they play well with ice cream; there's even been a Dr Pepper Float ice cream flavor by Blue Bell. That said, there's one particular flavor in the brand's permanent lineup that makes an exceptional base for an ice cream float. Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream offers a bushel's worth of sweet, strawberry goodness rounded out with warm, creamy notes.
While an ice cream float featuring this soda would likely be great with strawberry ice cream, vanilla would amplify the creamy undertones of the drink (they really do add to the flavor). You might also consider upping the sweetness with a drizzle of Hershey's Strawberry Syrup. As if that couldn't get any more scrumptious, try garnishing the rim of the glass with a yogurt-dipped strawberry — and for a final touch, stick a pretty YAOSHENG strawberry paper straw in there to complete your masterpiece.
Coca-Cola Cherry makes a stunning stone fruit drink
Cherry Coke hit the shelves in 1985, and a little over two months later, an overwhelming number of consumers were already aware of its existence. The beverage has been going strong ever since. A Mashed survey of favorite Coca-Cola flavors found that 18% of voters felt Cherry Coke was the best (that was a still-impressive second place; 46% voted for Classic). Basically, a lot of folks love the rich, cherry-soaked sweetness this soda lays over the crisp notes of regular Coke. As the star of an ice cream float, it's a sure winner.
Vanilla ice cream with this soda is awesome, but Cherry Coke with chocolate ice cream is just as much of a taste-bud-rocking hit. From this base, playing up the cherry is one option: Either diced fresh or maraschino cherries mixed in would make each sip a bonbon-esque delight. You could also lean into the chocolate by garnishing with chocolate shavings or curls. Finally, a dollop of whipped cream or a spoonful of marshmallow fluff could add a creamy, decadent element.
Amp up Sprite's citrusy flavors with an ice cream swap
If you always picture a dark, caramel-coloring-tinged treat when you think of an ice cream soda, this next recommendation will be a refreshing surprise (literally). Sprite, with its crisp lemon-lime flavor and sparkling clearness, is the perfect soda to incorporate in a citrusy float of a different ilk from Sunkist.
Make this float with lime sherbet and you'll be met with a major burst of citrus flavor as the tartness of the sherbet and the sweetness of the Sprite offer a dynamic flavor combination. The color will also be an eye-catching feature of the dessert — a bright lime green that will look extra delicious with the accent pop of a cherry on top. With that cherry atop a dollop of whipped cream, you'll have the joy of seeing it all melt together in a creamy, fizzy, green-red-white dreamscape of yum (if it lasts long enough to melt, that is). The only thing that could make it better is a sprig of mint and a lime wedge.
There's also the potential to play up the lemon in the Sprite by going with lemon sherbet instead of lime. For this more tangy-sweet take, garnish with a candied lemon peel strip and a sprinkle of lemon zest for extra citrusy aroma.
Vanilla cream soda makes a float that's anything but vanilla
Virgil's produces a small selection of handcrafted sodas, both regular and zero-sugar flavors, that would honestly all be excellent to try in ice cream floats. However, set your sights on Virgil's Vanilla Cream Soda, which is absolutely brimming with vanilla taste. Cream soda gets its name for containing vanilla flavors, not cream. The name stems from the effect vanilla has on consumers' perception of creamy flavors in products. Add vanilla to some foods (particularly dairy), and people think they just taste downright "creamier."
When it comes to an ice cream float, playing up Virgil's Madagascar vanilla vibes is the way to go here. Try this float with vanilla bean ice cream, and top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of Neilsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Powder and freshly grated nutmeg for a touch of elegance. To round it out, toast some slivered almonds and sprinkle them on top for an added textural contrast.