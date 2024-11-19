Why Prebiotic Sodas Are Suddenly Everywhere

Prebiotic sodas are often referred to as a functional beverage — more than just satisfying, they are also meant to contribute positively to your health. They go beyond simply reducing sugar like other popular diet soda brands and instead use natural, gut-friendly ingredients like chicory root, inulin, and apple cider vinegar (in addition to fruit juices and sparkling water for flavor and effervescence). Traditional soda has been a mainstream beverage for decades, but in light of research showing the adverse health effects of sugary drinks, some people are looking to alternative brands like Olipop and Poppi.

According to market researcher SPINS (via Food Business News), over a year running from 2022 to 2023, U.S. sales of probiotic and prebiotic soda skyrocketed 210%. In 2023, market leader Olipop saw gross sales of $200 million, according to CEO Ben Goodwin, and was estimated to hit half a billion dollars in 2024. This is despite being sold in roughly 35,000 stores. "Usually when companies are getting up in that $200 to $250 million range, they're in 80,000, 90,000, 100,000-plus retail doors," Goodwin told Entrepreneur.

But how does the growing success of prebiotic soda compare to "big soda" or traditional advertising behemoths — like Coca-Cola with its iconic bottle — that have existed for over a century? Goodwin explains, "We lead the functional soda category, but we're also putting up real numbers against the traditional soda category." The CEO says that while some customers have quit traditional soda completely, in favor of Olipop, the majority still buy both.